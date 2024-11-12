Fisch Confident Coleman Will Return for 2025, Says It's 'High 90 percent'
A week ago, running back Jonah Coleman was asked if he planned to return for another University of Washington football season and he dodged the question.
The 5-foot-9, 229-pound junior said he was focused only on preparing for the Penn State game, which obviously didn't turn out well for him and his teammates in a 35-6 loss, with Coleman limited to a season low by a wide margin, with just 24 yards rushing on 11 carries.
On Monday, UW coach Jedd Fisch fielded the same inquiry and was much more forthcoming with an answer on Coleman's situation.
"I'm going to say on the high end of 90 percent," Fisch said of the back's possible return. "But we'll see."
In 10 UW outings, Coleman has rushed 152 times for 913 yards and 7 touchdowns, with five games of 100 yards or more, and at least two remaining for him surpass the 1,000-yard mark. He has 32 runs of 10 yards or more, with none coming against a Penn State defense that dominated and held the Huskies without a touchdown for the first time in 159 games going back to 2012.
Coleman spent his first two college seasons at Arizona with Fisch before following the coach to Montlake as his first transfer.
The Stockton, California, product has proved to be one of the harder running Husky backs in several seasons, showing the ability to get upfield even with a subpar offensive line providing an escort. That being the case, he should be attractive to the NFL whenever he decides to turn pro.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington