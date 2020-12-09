Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Former Husky Colson Yankoff is No Longer a UCLA Quarterback

The Idaho native has changed positions and is primarily a special-teams player for the Bruins program.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Colson Yankoff, the former University of Washington quarterback, has surfaced on the football field for UCLA, but not how he envisioned it.

Shown in the photo wearing No. 7, he's switched to receiver and primarily earned playing time on kickoff- and punt-return teams for the Bruins (3-2).

Yankoff, a 6-foot-3, 211-pound sophomore, hasn't registered a catch yet. 

He couldn't beat out junior starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson or redshirt freshman backup Chase Griffin.

It's a far cry from what was laid out for the Idaho native as a 4-star recruit at Coeur d'Alene High School. He initially committed to Oregon, flipped to Washington after the Ducks fired coach Mark Helfrich and ended up in Los Angeles when he got buried on the Husky depth chart.

"He wants to play and he wants to contribute," Bruins coach Chip Kelly said. "He's totally selfless; he wants to know how he can contribute and help this football team."

Yankoff emerged from his high school program as a dual-threat quarterback who accumulated 6,411 yards of total offense and 55 touchdowns.

Both Jacob Sirmon and Yankoff put their names in the transfer portal as Huskies when Georgia transfer Jacob Eason, now in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, joined the UW program.

Sirmon rescinded his transfer request and remains with the UW, yet his career has stalled out some. He's the backup to redshirt freshman Dylan Morris.

Yankoff redshirted in 2018 for the Huskies and was forced to sit out again last season at UCLA after former UW coach Chris Petersen blocked his transfer request to be eligible tight away.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Colson Yankoff (7) does more watching than playing for UCLA. He's no longer a quarterback.
Football

Former Husky Colson Yankoff is No Longer a UCLA Quarterback

Nothing topped winning the Rose Bowl for Keith Gilbertson.
Husky Legends

Road to 1991 Perfection: Rose is a Rose is a Rose for Gilbertson's Career Highlight

Husky Stadium is inactive today with a COVID practice shutdown.
Football

Huskies Put Practice on Hold because of Virus Issues; Oregon Game Uncertain

Hunter Bryant made his NFL debut on Sunday.
Husky Legends

In Case Anyone Missed It, Hunter Bryant Made NFL Debut

Mike Hopkins read a statement disconnecting the program from Naz Carter.
Basketball

His Program in Disarray, Hopkins Sends Huskies Up Against Seattle U

Egbuka
Recruiting

Husky Target Emeka Egbuka Will Reveal Commitment on Friday

Ikaika Malloe takes responsibility for the Husky DL performance so far.
Football

With Oregon Looming, Malloe Tackles Defensive-Line Shortcomings

Jalen McMillan was a first-time starter against Stanford.
Football

4th and Inches Podcast: One More Look at the Stanford Loss

Lincoln Kennedy celebrated during the Rose Bowl.
Husky Legends

Road to 1991 Perfection: Rose Bowl was Lincoln Kennedy's Dance Floor