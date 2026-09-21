Grady Gross' Ordeal To Kick Again for UW

In this overly complicated day and age of college football, University of Washington place-kicker Grady Gross obtained a temporary restraining order at midweek, presumably from a court in his home state of Arizona, and by Saturday he was summoned mid-game to handle the Huskies' kickoff chores against Eastern Washington.

If his attorney had served as his holder at the kicking tee, no one would have been the least bit surprised.

Last Saturday against Eastern Washington, Gross made a triumphant return to college football by forcing the NCAA to allow him to be part of the players now being governed by the "five-in-five" eligibility rule.

"It's good for Grady to be cleared and ready to go," UW coach Jedd Fisch said after his team beat Eastern 48-16 on Saturday night.

It was also good for Fisch to have Gross cleared.

After the Huskies had two of three kickoffs sail out of bounds, thus setting up Eastern with more advantageous field position on the 35 rather than its 25, the coaching staff made a change and sent Gross onto the field to handle six kickoffs and five of them resulted in touchbacks, or no return.

The rule change now permits college players to have five full seasons of eligibility, with redshirts and other loopholes done away with, meaning there no longer will be any more sixth-year players such as running back Trey Cooley and wide receiver Christian Moss, or seventh-year combatants such as offensive guard Geirean Hatchett.

Each of these players extended their careers with injury waivers and/or COVID season rebates.

Gross had to go through legal channels to play again while younger players were waved through for five seasons because the NCAA attempted to minimize the confusion of having a flood of people return right as the season was about to begin and disrupt rosters and depth charts.

The governing body determined that Gross, as well as edge rusher Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, had used up their eligibility by playing four uninterrupted seasons without a redshirt and thus should move on.

Gross, after failing to land with an NFL team, chose to come back during fall camp and fight this through the red tape. A court order on appeal prevented Uiagalelei and him from playing immediately.

The kicker had to figure another Husky season might be good for him might to open up his pro football opportunities.

However, Gross hasn't reclaimed his regular UW place-kicking duties, which belong to Texas State transfer Tyler Robles, as does Gross' No. 95 jersey. Gross wears No. 20 now.

Robles has converted 6 of 8 field-goal attempts so far, with a long of 48 against Washington State in the Apple Cup and season opener.

Should his accuracy wane at all, Gross is ready to go, fully approved.