As the losses piled up earlier in the season, Jedd Fisch changed the public narrative to suggest his University of Washington football team was in a rebuild.

Which is fine, unless you looked up at the Husky Stadium stands on game day throughout this season and saw the large gaps of empty seats increase with each outing.

Youth, player development and potential won't compel people to buy tickets anymore -- only positive results move the interest meter significantly.

Somewhere along the way, a coach needs a program-defining victory, an upset of major proportions, to show people progress is being made and anything is possible.

Kalen DeBoer did this by beating Oregon 37-34 in Eugene in 2022.

Chris Petersen did it by embarrassing the Ducks 70-21at Autzen Stadium in 2016.

Of course, it's called the signature win.

Fisch finally got his moment on Saturday afternoon when the Huskies went head to head with defending national champion Indiana and pulled off a memorable 27-24 upset in overtime.

He didn't have to go to Oregon like his predecessors to get that coaching milestone.

He even called it for what it was.

"I felt like if we could get this one, this is one of those signature wins that's going to be monumental for the program," he said at the postgame podum, smiling broadly and clearly upbeat over what happened.

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Long-term positive ramifications come from a game such as this. Players and fans tend to get totally on board that weren't before. Great progress is made. Program momentum is launched.

Fisch had it happen to him at Arizona in 2022 when he took his 3-6 Wildcats team into Los Angeles and upset the 8-1 and ninth-ranked UCLA Bruins in spite of a pair of touchdown runs by Zach Charbonnet, who now plays football in Seattle for the Seahawks.

"Kind of the whole program flipped," said Fisch, who would win 12 of his final 16 games in Tucson.

It was a signature win.

Geirean Hatchett leaves the field with a statement win over Indiana. | Dave Sizer

This sort of college football momentum is needed more than ever now in this age of the expanded playoff system, increasing player payments and in-season coaching firings. TCU's Sonny Dykes was let go this past week after receiving a spring contract extension and four seasons after taking a team to the national title game, with his current team 5-6.

Following a 3-3 season start that included a 3-game losing streak, Fisch began to hear his critics grow louder and more impatient for the first time. More people questioned whether he was the right guy for the job. He seemed to circle the wagons some.

In his third season, the suggestion was made that Fisch's program had regressed rather than showed any significant progress. The Huskies briefly were 17th ranked and nowhere to be found in the polls after a couple of lackluster victories.

UW offensive guard Champ Taulealea celebrates the upset win over Indiana in the middle of the crowd. | Dave Sizer

Yet to beat the toughest team on its schedule, in going after the 9-1 Hoosiers from the opening drive, the UW finally matched the high expectations put on this program. Or exceeded them.

Fisch instantly gained more street cred. His team will enter the bigger conversations regarding the postseason going forward. Recruiting will get a boost. Donors will step up. The better players will be more inclined to stick with the program rather than shop themselves around if more success is coming.

"This momentum hopefully will continue for us and let us keep playing really, really hard," Fisch said, truly giddy as he considered all benefits.

Ths signature win. Sign in here please on the dotted line. And then initial it.