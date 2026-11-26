He often is the smallest player on the field at 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, but Tyler Robles handles one of the heftiest and most pressure-packed roles for the University of Washington football team.

He decides games with one swing of his right leg and he does this with the ability to forget what happened to him adversely just a couple hours earlier. s

This past Saturday, Robles cooly provided a 46-yard field goal to decide a 27-24 overtime victory over defending national champion Indiana. This helped him forget the 37-yarder he hooked wide left in the second quarter.

He made his kick in the extra period shortly before the Hoosiers' Paddy McAteer had his 37-yarder deflected by UW offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi to end things. Somebody always wins, somebody loses. For Robles, this was a personal milestone moment.

"It was my first game-winner, so it's pretty cool," Robles, the former Texas State and USC kicker, told media members in a postgame interview.

As the Huskies prepare to close out the regular season at Oregon, the message to Robles is this: Stay ready.

This rivalry game has come down to a highly influential kick at the end more than once in recent years.

In 2022, the UW emerged with a 37-34 victory in Eugene when Peyton Henry converted a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left to play. That was personal redemption for Henry, who had missed a 37-yarder for the win four years earlier as time ran out in the fourth quarter, enabling the Ducks to pull out a 30-27 overtime decision at Autzen Stadium.

What is it with all of these missed 37-yarders?

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Oregon kicker Camden Lewis, of course, pushed his 43-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the game's final play in 2023 at Husky Stadium, making a 36-33 victor out of the UW and sending the home fans storming the field.

The life of a place-kicker is a continual test of will, always working on the guy's psyche, always mixing good with the bad.

In the second quarter with the Huskies and Indiana tied at 14, Robles came out for a chip-shot kick, sort of stubbed the ball on contact and watched it miss to the left. In instant despair, he immediately slapped his helmet with both hands.

On the sideline, the TV cameras showed UW coach Jedd Fisch briefly angered by the outcome. Yet the coach was much more conciliatory following the game when sizing up the kickers's whole body of work that day, which included making a 28-yarder, as well.

"He just missed a kick; no one's perfect," Fisch said. "I felt no flinch [from him]. Confident. Went right back out there. Made the two kicks. That all you can ask for. He didn't say, 'Coach, I'm a little nervous,' or 'Hey coach, don't put me back out there or anything like that.' "

On the overtime field goal, Robles set himself for his kick while holder Luke Dunne kneeled down and looked back at him. As soon as Dunne turned his gaze to the line, the snap came back from center Kolt Dieterich. Robles tried to keep things simple with the weight of the world on him.

Tyler Robles has converted 15 of 19 field-goal attempts this season. | Dave Sizer photo

"Maybe it's more pressure for the fans," Robles said of the extra-session field-goal try. "It's still the same kick at the end of the day. It's just going out and staying in your process and handling our business."

Robles hit this one dead center. This earned him teammate congratulations, including a head butt from offensive guard John Mills.

For the season, he's converted on 15 of 19 field-goal attempts and all 30 of his extra-point kicks. He made 11 3-pointers in a row entering the Nebraska game. He feels needed when everything's on the line. Everyone leaves him alone when he's summoned.

"They trust me," Robles said. "I don't even talk to them when I go out there."