Huskies' Al-Uqdah Is No Placer-Holder, Just Look at His Big Ten Grade
By reputation alone, Arizona transfer Jacob Manu was the highest-rated linebacker when the University of Washington roster was put together this past winter, having been a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and the league's leading tackler in 2023.
Not too far behind him was touted freshman Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, considered the prize of the 2024 Husky recruiting class.
Those two, however, missed all of spring football ball while recovering from knee injuries.
Transfer Xe'ree Alexander likewise was well thought of after starting for both Idaho as a freshman and Central Florida as a sophomore.
However, with fall camp beginning in less than two weeks, the Husky linebacker getting all of the attention now is Washington State transfer Taariq "Buddah" Al-Uqdah, who, at least for the time being, has made it his defense.
While some might consider him a place-holder until the others get healthy, the smart call is to let everyone else know up front that Al-Uqdah has becme the leader of the linebacking corps and someone is going to have to take it from him.
Further making the case for this guy is Pro Football Focus, which has used its analytics expertise to rank the 6-foot, 232-pound junior from Los Angeles among the top four-highest graded linebackers active in the Big Ten Conference.
In this regard, Al-Uqdah trails only Oregon's 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior Bryce Boettcher, Nebraska's 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior Marques Watson-Trent and Ohio State's 6-foot-4, 238-pound junior Arvell Reese in grades.
Using PFF's performance formula -- one that takes into consideration line items such as number of tackles and being in position to make a play -- Boettcher graded out at 89.8, Watson-Trent at 80.9, Reese at 76.4 and Al-Uqdah at 76.2.
From a pure tackles standpoint, Boettcher finished with 94 last season, Watson-Trent had 116 for Georgia Southern in 2024, Reese totaled 43 and Al-Uqdah came up with 76 for the Cougars.
While Boettcher and Reese are well established at Oregon and Ohio State, Watson-Trent and Al-Uqdah easily changed schools and found takers in the Big Ten for their savvy and their proven playmaking skills.
While it's unclear when Manu and Rainey-Sale will get clearance to play again without any restrictions, the Huskies, in tweaking the defense, showed a lot of five-man fronts throughout spring football practice. Which meant the UW went with just one linebacker on the field at times.
Right now, Al-Uqdah is that guy, someone who has remained healthy and continuously graded out high with his tough-minded approach at linebacker.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: