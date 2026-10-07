Huskies Basically Hold Midseason O-Line Tryouts

Picture a bunch of guys crammed in a room, clutching film scripts, nervously waiting to be called for a reading.

On Wednesday afternoon, this could be how the University of Washington football practice shakes out, with everyone across the offensive line -- with the possible exception of right tackle Drew Azzopardi -- auditioning for different parts like something out of Hollywood.

In what could be a most radical use of personnel at the midpoint of a season, the UW (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) likely will emerge with a reconfigured starting five of some sort, with maybe as many as four guys accepting new or different roles for Friday night's game against Iowa (4-1, 1-1) at Husky Stadium.

The question that immediately comes to mind, is can you build continuity with a new line in just a week's time?

"Yes, it's some gymnastics," acknowledged Michael Switzer, UW offensive-line coach, of the task at hand.

Offensive lineman John Mills warms up before a Husky game. | Dave Sizer photo

While he didn't say it, the Huskies probably needed to take drastic measures to fully ignite a rushing attack that showed a few signs of life last weekend against USC but has been a mess otherwise through five games.

Plus, these guys have permitted a telling 12 sacks in pass protection over the past two outings.

"It's our job to find the best set of guys," Switzer said. "If that means we're making a couple of changes here and there, then we'll do that."

On Monday, coach Jedd Fisch said he "would be shocked" if last year's starting center Landen Hatchett, who's missed nine games over two seasons with a broken wrist, didn't play against Iowa.

Hatchett's return could spur all sorts of line moves, with the two guard positions going up for grabs for as many as four players.

Last week's starting guards were John Mills and Champ Taulealea.

This week's first-unit guards could be Kodi Greene and Kolt Dieterich.

That last pairing is predicated on Mills making the move to tackle in a permanent manner after three relief appearances in place of Greene and Hatchett finally drawing his medical clearance and freeing up Dieterich from his snapping chores.

Kolt Dieterich calls out the defense while playing center against Utah State. | Dave Sizer photo

However, on Tuesday's Big Ten availability report the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Hatchett was listed as questionable. So his status is far from certain.

The Huskies were supposed to use all sorts of offensive-line combinations to see what everything looks like during Wednesday's practice some 48 hours before kickoff.

"If we see a fit in order to give us the best chance to win and be successful, we're going to take a look at it," Switzer said. "That's what we're doing this week."