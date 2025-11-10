Huskies Could Be Without Four Players Injured At Wisconsin
For the first time in 23 games, the University of Washington football team faces the very real prospect of not having running back Jonah Coleman available after he was injured in Saturday's 13-10 loss at Wisconsin.
Coleman, who's either led the nation in touchdowns or been among the leaders since the season began, hurt an ankle after taking a screen pass 11 yards for a first down on the Badgers 36 in the second quarter.
He ran the ball just once more after the mishap, for an 8-yard gain, but was noticeably limping and didn't return for the second half.
"We have this week to put him through a lot of treatment and be able to play him," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "We'll really make that a day-by-day type deal. I would say right now he's questionable."
Coleman, a 5-foot-9, 220-pound senior from Stockton, California, is one of several UW players who came out of the Wisconsin game physically beat up.
Starting left offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi, who likewise has started all 22 games in the Fisch era in Montlake, suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter, as well, and missed the second half.
Leading receiver Denzel Boston also injured an ankle in the second quarter and was carted out of the stadium, but he returned to play in the next half with periodic breaks.
Starting center Landen Hatchett, who injured a hand against Illinois, played with a cast into the second quarter against the Badgers before he, too, was pulled in favor of sophomore Zach Henning.
None of these players is a sure thing to play against last-place Purdue (2-8 overall, 0-7 Big Ten) in Saturday's game at 4 p.m. at Husky Stadium.
Coleman currently ranks third in the country with 15 touchdowns scored, trailing Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy and Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, who have 16 each.
He leads the Huskies (6-3, 3-3) in rushing with 645 yards on 131 carries for 13 touchdowns and stands tied for second in receiving with freshman wideout Dezmen Roebuck with 29 catches for 335 yards and 2 scores.
If Coleman is unable to play against the Boilermakers, sophomore Adam Mohammed will replace him. The 6-foot, 220-pound Mohammed has run 52 times for 245 yards and two scores and caught 12 passes for 92 yards.
Azzopardi's return for the Purdue game doesn't look very promising either.
"With Drew, it will be a challenge to get back," Fisch said. "We'll see what it looks like. He got rolled up on pretty good."
If the 6-foot-7, 315-pound junior can't play, redshirt freshman Paki Finau likely will get the call. Finau previously started two games at left guard for an injured John Mills and finished up the Wisconsin game at right tackle as Azzopardi's sub.
Boston leads the Huskies with 52 receptions for 730 yards and 9 scores, including one at Wisconsin. He is tied for 10th in the nation in TD catches.
If he's unable to play on Saturday, a replacement would likely be either Penn State transfer Omari Evans or freshman Chris Lawson, who were the only other receivers to play against Wisconsin.
If Lawson got the call, the Huskies would open with three true freshmen pass-catchers against Purdue.
