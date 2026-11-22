After upsetting defending national champion Indiana, the University of Washington football team has resonated with Associated Press poll voters again and drawn an outside the rankings sighting.

While the Huskies (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) didn't return to the Top 25, they picked up 39 points off Sunday's balloting -- their first returns since early in the season -- which in effect has left them as the nation's 30th best team.

Jedd Fisch's guys were ranked 17th when the season began, but poor performances in victories over overmatched non-conference teams knocked them completely out of the poll in September and an ensuing three-game losing streak didn't help any.

This time, the Huskies trailed New Mexico (95 points), Nebraska (90), UTSA (75) and Kentucky (62) in the others receiving votes category that comes up with teams on the cusp of entering the Top 25.

It should be noted the UW beat Nebraska (7-4, 4-4) in Lincoln a month ago by emerging with a 17-10 victory in the closing minutes.

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Indiana, after losing 27-24 in overtime at Husky Stadium, dropped from eighth to 12th in the latest AP poll.

The Huskies have a real chance to elevate and reach poll promised land again if they can upset No. 14 Oregon (8-3, 6-2) in Eugene on Saturday afternoon in a game that will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and be televised by NBC from Autzen Stadium.

Just two team in the Top 25 can hold up victories over the UW in No. 13 Iowa (9-2, 6-2), which won 41-24 in Montlake, and No. 15 USC (8-3, 5-3), which overcame a 21-10 deficit to beat the Huskies 25-21 in Los Angeles.

Interestingly enough, Jedd Fisch's former Arizona team (8-3 overall, 5-3 Big 12) now coached by Brent Brennan holds down the No. 16 slot in the rankings this week after taking a 35-28 overtime victory over Kansas State.

The highest ranking Big Ten team in the AP poll this week is UCLA (10-1, 7-1), which sits at No. 10 after losing to Michigan 18-16.