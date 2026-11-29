For the University of Washington football team, consider its national image fully restored.

On Sunday, the Huskies returned to the Associated Press poll Top 25 for the first time in 11 weeks, ranked No. 19 after beating Oregon 33-27 in double overtime in Eugene. They received 313 points from the balloting done by selected media members across the country.

The UW (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) had opened the season ranked No. 17 and immediately dropped to 19th following a somewhat lackluster performance in a 24-10 victory Washington State to open the season.

Jedd Fisch's team next disappeared from the AP poll completely after barely beating Utah State 16-14 in week 2.

UW coach Jedd Fisch holds a discussion with an official at Oregon. | Dave Sizer

However, consecutive wins over defending national champion Indiana and now the Ducks had voters reconsidering the Huskies' place among the national elite.

The UW was ranked just ahead of Ohio State (303 votes) and the Ducks (299), who were 20th and 21st, and well behind No. 18 Florida (450) ballot-wise.

Georgia (11-1) and Utah (12-0) were 1-2 in the poll and controlled all of the first-place votes, drawing 58 and 12, respectively.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Former Husky coaches Steve Sarkisian and Kalen DeBoer had Texas (10-2) and Alabama (9-3) ranked fifth and 13th, with DeBoer's Crimson Tide getting upset by Auburn 30-23 over the weekend in Tuscaloosa.

As the regular season pulled to a close, this UW team was one of 26 nationwide from the Power 4 conferences that were 8-4 or better.

Finishing alone in eighth place in the Big Ten, the Huskies found itself in a conference upper tier that includes Indiana (10-2, 7-2), Iowa (10-2, 7-2), UCLA (10-2, 7-2), USC (9-3, 6-3), Oregon (8-4, 6-3), Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3) and Ohio State (8-4, 6-3).

They also were one of 11 Power 4 teams that finished 8-4, joined by Clemson, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Wisconsin.

The UW now awaits a bowl bid from any one of a number of options that will be awarded on Dec. 6 once all of the conference championship games have been played.

Freshman wide receiver Mason James comes away with an Oregon souvenir. | Dave Sizer

With two impressive wins posted on consecutive weekends, the Huskies' postseason possibilities could include the Sun, Las Vegas, Holiday, Poinsettia and Alamo bowls depending on everything shakes out.

Yet it's good for the Huskies to be ranked again because it shows progress has been made this season, especially when things looked so dour during a three-game losing streak at midseason.