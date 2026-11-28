The place is no modern marvel of engineering, rather Autzen Stadium is a simple bowl-like structure that rises out of real estate bordering the Willamette River, located nearly two miles from the University of Oregon campus.

Yet now in its 60th season, this football facility gets the job done as an extra difficult place for someone to play and try to leave town with a victory.

The University of Washington will vist Autzen for the 31st time on Saturday afternoon before the usual enthusiastic crowd of 60,000 or so culled from residents coming from all over the Willamette Valley if not the entire state.

The Huskies are just 12-18 in this place after it opened for business in 1967, limping out of Eugene more times than they would care to remember.

The UW leads the overall series 63-50-5 in games held at multiple sites.

It's a place where Oregon fans repeatedly have thrown dog biscuits at the Huskies entering the field and linebacker Dave Hoffmann once felt compelled to pick one up and eat it to show his disdain for this form of canine mockery.

It's where UW quarterback Jake Browning, the son of an Oregon State signal-caller, did his great finger point to show his disdain for the other side while running for a pile-it-on touchdown in a 70-21 rout of the Ducks in 2016.

"It was probably my best win," said Browning, who started 53 games for the Huskies and prevailed in 39 of them..

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The Huskies have won two of their past four Autzen outings, but they lost seven consecutive times before that.

The stadium was borne out of necessity to replace Hayward Field, which seated 22,000 and was so inferior for football that teams such as the Huskies finally made Oregon play its home games in Portland, which happened 22 times in this series.

While Autzen describes a lumber family that paid for the construction of the stadium, if these people were real creative they would call this place "Animal House."

Demond Williams Jr. warms up to make his first college start in 2024 at Autzen Stadium. | Skylar Lin Visuals

After all, Duck fans hang on dearly to its connection to the popular motion picture of the same name starring John Belushi and Tim Matheson that was filmed in and around Eugene.

As a matter of ritual, these people sing "Shout" from the movie every game during the break between the third and fourth quarters.

Autzen Stadium has been updated several times. | Dan Raley

So the Huskies will venture into Autzen Stadium and test their luck yet one more time on Saturday, hoping for the best and trying to avoid the worst.

Get out the dog biscuits. Hum a few bars of Shout. And they everyone can start pounding the stuffing out of each other.