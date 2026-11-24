With the Indiana Hoosiers trying to get close enough to kick a game-winning field goal to beat the University of Washington football team, wide receiver Nick Marsh ran a fourth-quarter route over the middle.

On third-and-4 from his 42 with 1:36 left to play, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Marsh reached behind him for a pass he couldn't catch.

While the ball didn't get there, Rylon Dillard-Allen did.

As Marsh turned back around, he took a violent shot to his upper torso from the University of Washington safety, who was four inches shorter and 30 pounds lighter.

The receiver went to the ground, clutching his midsection.

Dillard-Allen briefly stood over the fallen Hoosier, then backpedaled away.

People in the broadcast booth felt it was taunting. The officials disagreed and kept their penalty flags holstered.

The Hoosiers wanted a late hit. The refs again did nothing.

"I thought that was a big win," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.

Rylon Dillard-Allen delivers a midsection hit to Indiana's Nick Marsh that left him injured. | Dave Sizer

Like an attorney in final summation, the coach absolved his player of any wrongdoing for anyone who thought otherwise.

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"He stood over him for about a half a second and then went right back with his teammates," Fisch said. "He did it legally. He didn't lead with his helmet. There was no targeting. They didn't even have to look at targeting because it was clean hit."

Marsh was down for several minutes before he left the field badly hunched over and helped off by two Indiana staffers.

Rylon Dillard-Allen stands over a downed Nick Marsh but avoids a taunting penalty. | Dave Sizer

The Husky coach acknowledged his team might have dodged a proverbial bullet because Dillard-Allen is a temperamental player continually working on harnessing his emotions.

"Six months ago that would have been a little scarier," Fisch said. "That would have been a little bit scarier in terms of how the hit occurred and then also the celebration post the hit."

Still, Dillard-Allen isn't always able to rein himself in.

Midway though the game, he got into an Indiana player's face and chirped at him to the point Husky cornerback Manny Karnley finally had to pull him away.

Earlier thinking his UW team had stopped the Hoosiers on fourth-and-1 at the 5, Dillard-Allen was seen celebrating near the end zone while Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson ran past him and his teammates on a clever fake for a first-quarter touchdown.

For Fisch, he and his staff face the constant dilemma of keeping their players emotional and aggressive in a violent sport to a level within the rules. This is often tough to do when every play feels like getting in a car accident and skews your logic at times.

"You continue to learn there's always going to be a reaction," the coach said. "Can you make that reaction one in which you're proud of with your teammates and not put your team at risk?"

In this case, Dillard-Allen did.