Husky Offensive Linemen Who Are Filling In, Filling Out

For the first time since Jedd Fisch's staff took over, the University of Washington football team hasn't had to mix and match in putting together a starting offensive line.

Four first-teamers return and 5-star freshman Kodi Greene will be given every opportunity to secure the fifth spot at left tackle.

Where the real alterations are taking place with the O-line is on the second team, with players reshaping their bodies and others filling in elsewhere.

Consider that seventh-year senior Geirean Hatchett, a 13-game starter at right guard in 2025, will open the spring as the first-unit Husky center while his brother Landen, the incumbent snapper, recovers from wrist surgery.

Consider that one-time, 4-star offensive lineman Elishah Jackett, who enters his fourth season in the program having never played in a game because he couldn't gain weight, has shot up from 277 pounds to 296 over the past offseason.

Consider that another fourth-year player, offensive tackle Soane Faasolo, has slimmed down from carrying more than 330 pounds last season to reporting at just under 320.

At center, the older and 6-foot-4, 306-pound Hatchett, whose family hails from Ferndale, Washington, has been a back-up center through much of his time at the UW and elsewhere while starting at guard, and provides a ready fill-in.

In 2024 while at Oklahoma, he was pressed into action as an injury replacement at center in the Sooners' season opener, started the next game at offensive guard and was lost for the season with a biceps injury.

In Landen Hatchett's absence, the Huskies will turn to Geirean Hatchett, redshirt freshman Lowen Colman-Brusa, redshirt freshman Jake Flores and junior walk-on Parker Cross to man the position.

Geirean Hatchett (56) started nine UW games next to his brother Landen (66) before his sibling was injured in 2025. | Dave Sizer photo

"We have four guys right now who are all available," Fisch said. "Geirean will take the starting center role until Landen is fully cleared to snap. It will probably be a mix of Hatchett brothers."

A heavier Jackett is an interesting development. In 2023, he reported as a 6-foot-7, 259-pound freshman from Orange, California, who just couldn't add sufficient weight to get on the field and he later dealt with a knee injury.

He's made breakthrough this winter by adding nearly 20 pounds, putting him at 296 -- up nearly 40 pounds since he first came to Montlake.

"That's a huge jump for him in terms of this offseason," offensive-line coach Michael Switzer said of Jackett. "A big deal for him is his consistency through spring ball and fall camp, the availability aspect of being able to stay on the field for practice."

Soane Faasolo looks for someone to hit as a starter against Eastern Michigan in 2024. | Skylar Lin Visuals

The 6-foot-8, 319-pound Faasolo from East Palo Alto, California, opened the 2024 season as the starter at left tackle and opened four games overall as a redshirt freshman, but he was far from physically ready to hang onto the job.

He played in all 13 games last season as a reserve and a special-teams player and appears to want more.

"He's worked incredibly hard this whole winter offseason, taking it very seriously," Switzer said.