Husky Roster Review: Tacario Davis Wants It All This Season
Tacario Davis walks on to the football field and he's huge for a cornerback with his 6-foot-4, 200-pound physique.
Listen to him speak and he's eloquent, highly polished when offering his personal take on things, but most of all confident in who he is.
"My goal is to be an All-American," Davis said flatly, when his previous All-Pac-12 and All-Big 12 honors were brought up. "That's nice and all, but I think I can be an All-American."
No one said anything like that last year in Montlake.
And there's more.
"My main goal is to make the great play instead of the good plays," Davis said. "What I mean by great plays is interceptions and staying on my feet and taking it back to the crib."
As the University of Washington football team upgrades its talent from Year One of coach Jedd Fisch, Davis is a big reason why the Huskies should be notably better this coming season, especially on defense.
While he dressed for UW spring practice and took part in non-contact drills, Davis basically took the spring off from hitting people to heal up and be ready for the coming season. Yet everyone felt his presence.
For the Spring Game, the Long Beach, California, product emerged from the Husky Stadium tunnel dressed in a uniform for the White Team with his arms outstretched, doing all of this even though he was well aware he wasn't going to play.
He was the one you watched in coverage drills using that oversized cornerback frame of his to smoothly glide down the field.
As Arizona went from 10-3 to 4-8 last season, some people looked at his numbers and suggested Davis had an off year, especially after his fellow starting cornerback Ephesians Prysock left him and transferred to the UW.
Hey, he still received second-team All-Big 12 accolades.
Such are the high expectations for a guy who will replace Thaddeus Dixon, now at North Carolina. Dixon was sufficiently talented, but Davis is simply better, much more under control and far less emotional.
Others felt Davis could have entered the NFL Draft last month and been picked maybe on the second day, but he's apparently got all of this strategically mapped out and that's why he returned. Going forward, at least one mock draft has him as a first-rounder next year.
"I feel like I've got so much potential to be where I want to be physically and mentally," Davis said, adding he wanted "to come back and be finishing off with a [bang] to help me get on the map. Not a lot of people knew who I was going into my sophomore year."
Entering his senior season, Tacario Davis shouldn't have any trouble introducing himself around to everyone.
TACARIO DAVIS FILE
What he's done: Davis clearly had a superior 2023 season by accumulating 16 pass break-ups, nearly triple what he had this past season. The good news for him is he'll start alongside Prysock again after a year apart, so teams simply won't be able to avoid Davis if that's they did.
Starter or not: He enters his senior season of college ball having played in 30 games and started 23 at Arizona. His career totals: 76 tackles, 23 PBUs and one interception. Same as Prysock, his lone pass theft came against Washington State. On the UW defense, he might be the most obvious starter of any of the first 11.
