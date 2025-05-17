Husky Roster Review: Prysock Turns Corner and There's Davis
Please turn to Ephesians 2025 in the good book.
The passage reads: Thou shalt not throw on this guy haphazardly, especially if you just think he's the weaker of the University of Washington's starting cornerbacks.
After a one-year separation, Ephesians Prysock has been reunited with Tacario Davis in Montlake, with the one-time Arizona starting corners now prepared to open side by side again as Huskies.
Two years ago, they flourished together in Tucson, with Davis earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors and Prysock given All-Pac-12 honorable-mention attention.
They both stretch out 6-foot-4 and about 200 pounds, which might make them the biggest set of coverage backs anywhere in FBS football, certainly imposing for an opposing quarterback to deal with.
"It's like playing with my twin. ... It's like looking in a mirror," Davis said of Prysock. "I look across the field like, dang, it's someone built like me who can run and has a playing style like me."
What's not so widely known about these California natives is Prysock actually became a starter in the Arizona secondary before Davis when they were freshmen.
In 2022, Prysock appeared in 10 games and opened against Utah, UCLA and Washington State near the end of his first season while Davis made five reserve appearances.
Prysock, with all of his size and athleticism, doesn't consider himself a finished product. More than once he said he's been working on his coverage skills that require him to get right up in a receiver's face before the ball is snapped.
"I'm just being more patient at the line of scrimmage with my press technique," he said.
Throughout UW spring football, Prysock and Davis were like long, lost brothers, getting reacquainted again on the football field.
While both were held out of spring practice scrimmages in recovery from apparent minor injuries, Prysock and Davis were in uniform usually together, stretching out, sharing in a drill, sharing a laugh.
Yet hanging out with a guy named Ephesians, with his unusual first name, has to be somewhat of a biblical experience, if not a serious venture for sure.
EPHESIANS PRYSOCK FILE
What he's done: Prysock has appeared in 36 games at the UW and Arizona combined, while Davis has 30 games under his belt, meaning these guys are well seasoned. Prysock has accumulated 127 career tackles, 13 pass break-ups, a forced fumble, a kick block plus an interception against Washington State in 2023.
Starter or not: Prysock counts 29 starts in his college football career so far, which is six more than his buddy Davis, which means he knows what he's doing out there and that he's probably going to be an NFL player someday.
