Huskies Offer Son of Former NFL QB Donovan McNabb
Come Be a Pro, Jedd Fisch's University of Washington football recruiters tell prospective prospects.
With Donovan McNabb Jr., the pitch has to be slightly different -- such as, let us help keep the NFL in your family.
On Friday, the Huskies extended a scholarship offer to the younger McNabb, an aspiring wide receiver from Brophy College Prep in Phoenix and the Class of 2027, and the son of the former pro football quarterback with the same name.
Fisch likes his NFL connections with the second generation, employing Steve Belichick and Brennan Carroll as his UW coordinators last season. He also coached up Husky players with the NFL last names of Adams, Bruener, Davis, McCutcheon, Memmelaar, Moore, Otton and Williams, plus a pair of Wards who call Bobby Wagner their uncle.
Now comes the 6-foot, 175-pound McNabb, a junior-to-be who finds himself surrounded by plenty of pro football offspring at Brophy College Prep.
He counts fellow NFL sons Devin Fitzgerald, Daylen Sharper and Bastian and Case Vanden Bosch among his teammates. Fitzgerald and Sharper similarly are aspiring receivers.
McNabb, whose father played for Syracuse and had a 12-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, now Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings, is just getting started.
In 2024, he had a modest 9 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown for a 10-3 team..
However, his family genes and 4.5-second speed in the 40-yard dash also have brought him plenty of attention. He also holds offers from Syracuse, Arizona, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota and a host of others.
McNabb, who has a 3-star rating, recently welcomed a scholarship proposal from Norfolk State, which is now coached by former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who was a teammate with his father when both played for the Eagles.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Huskies In Pursuit of Lineman from Friday Night Lights Stomping Grounds
Taylor Mays Highlight Tapes Still Draw Steady Audience