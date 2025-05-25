Husky Roster Review: Marcus Harris Made People Notice Him
There were not only two, but three true freshmen wide receivers who caught a lot of passes during University of Washington spring football practices, lending to some momentary confusion over who was who among the youngsters.
And there was not just one, but two Husky pass-catchers named Harris, making people carefully double-check to see which one actually had the ball in his hands.
Still, Marcus Harris was able to separate himself at times, fully introduce himself to Montlake over those 15 practices and make himself noticeable.
With a host of veteran receivers unavailable this spring, this Harris was the 6-foot-1, 190-pound guy wearing No. 11, Jalen McMillan's old jersey, and trying to do his best impersonation of the former UW standout now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Marcus has done a fantastic job, as well," receivers coach Kevin Cummings said at the close of spring ball. "Marcus is learning the offense. We're throwing him in the fire early. He's winning. He's losing. All of the above. I'm proud of the way he's just attacking it."
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
What was noticeable about Harris, who arrived from Southern California's Mater Dei football powerhouse with quarterback Dash Beierly, was his quickness in getting off the line, prompting all of the UW quarterbacks to look for him in the flat.
He caught a scrimmage pass in all but two of the spring practices, with his longest covering 27 yards from Kai Horton, and Harris making the catch surrounded by fellow freshmen defensive backs Rylon Dillard-Allen and Ramonz Adams II.
With players often pigeonholed in the rotation, Harris moved around to the point he caught balls from three different Husky quarterbacks.
The Huskies also sent him more than once on a fly sweep, with his longest rush covering 20 yards in the third practice.
He caught what amounted to 4 touchdown passes in regular scrimmage play, with the final one bringing the Spring Game to a close once he gathered in Beierly's 15-yard scoring toss.
"He understands he's getting an opportunity right now," Cummings said of Harris, "and he's trying to take advantage of it."
MARCUS HARRIS FILE
What he's done: Harris was a late flip from Oklahoma to the UW after catching 98 passes for 1,765 yards and 21 scores in his four-year Mater Dei career, showing off his speed as a sophomore with 4 punt returns for touchdowns. He brings all of those skills and more to Montlake.
Starter or not: With his spring performance, he put himself in position to play this coming season, though starting might be asking a lot. He still has to contend with a host of veterans, including the other Harris named Audric.
