Husky Roster Review: Spring Ball Ended Wrong Way for Wright
For half of the University of Washington's 15 spring football practices, Rahim Wright II was just another young safety going through the tedious process of putting in the work and learning the position.
The redshirt freshman from Fontana, California, moved between the Huskies' second- and third-team defenses. He paired up with different playing partners in Northern Arizona transfer Alex McLaughlin, fellow redshirt freshman Paul Mencke and freshman Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen. For good reason, he was almost unnoticeable.
"Everybody's a rep guy," safeties coach Taylor Mays said. "You've got to get the reps in for what it feels like to do it, like what it's like to do it right."
All of a sudden, in practice No. 8, at the spring midpoint, Wright made a heady move and knocked away a Kai Horton scrimmage pass.
Number 15 beat No. 15.
The light went on.
After that initial pass break-up, things seem to click for Wright, a 5-foot-11, 197-pound defender from Southern California.
He made himself visible. In practice No. 9, he intercepted a Horton pass in the end zone.
Number15 beat No. 15 again.
In the 10th practice, he came up with another PBU, swatting down a ball intended for freshman tight end Austin Simmons on the goal line.
Horton once again couldn't get a pass past the other guy wearing his number.
Yet just as soon as Wright made his big spring move, he came up limping. He was hurt in practice No. 11. For a lengthy time, he spoke with defensive coordinator Ryan Walters on the field. He was done for the spring. He watched the Spring Game from the sideline.
Such is the existence of a UW player, especially one who's fairly young in the system. One minute, things begin to happen for him, the next he's watching practice go on without him.
Wright patiently did things right and then the wrong thing happened.
RAHIM WRIGHT II FILE
What he's done: Back for a second season of Husky football, Wright has played in just one UW game to date, drawing a handful of minutes in the 2024 season opener against Weber State. Originally an Arizona signee, Wright followed Jedd Fisch's staff to Seattle and will systematically go through the process. He had 114 tackles as a senior at Rancho Cucamonga High, so he's not afraid to mix it up.
Starter or not: Likely not soon. Wright has several veterans ahead of him and seems to understand ihe has a lot of work to do to become a first-teamer. He needs to pick up game time. First he needs to stay healthy.
