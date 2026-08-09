It Was A Good First Week For The Husky Defense

It's been just over a decade since the University of Washington football team fielded a defensive unit so opportunistic that it warranted a nickname, in that case Death Row Dawgs, which was a descendant of Purple Reign.

If things keep going the way they have for defensive coordinator Ryan Walters' current guys over three Husky fall practices, somebody better dream up a catchy moniker real quick for them.

In Montlake so far, the ongoing conversation so far has been all about defense, defense and more defense.

On Friday, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, without blinking, declared himself the fastest linebacker across college football and nobody argued.

On Sunday, edge rusher Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, a 13-game starter from last season and presumably graduated, showed up in a uniform, ready to take advantage of the new NCAA eligibility rule that favors him.

Also on Sunday, with the pads coming on for the first time, the Husky defenders were loud, limber and lethal over the two-hour workout in 65-degree temperaturs before a fairly large gathering of curious fans.

"The defense took it to us a little bit," said Matt Cavanaugh, UW senior offensive assistant and a former NFL quarterback.

In a 7-on-7 exchange, freshman cornerback Jeron Jones and Ohio State transfer Bodpegn MIller ran toward the end zone chasing a Demond Williams Jr. pass, went up for it at the left pylon and Jones decisively won this battle.

That brought safety Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen over screaming. Rainey-Sale showed up, too, and barked something in Miller's face, as if to suggest he never had a chance.

This moment was as memorable for this bawdy celebration as it was for the tight man-to-man coverage.

Almost immediately, the Huskies turned back to 11-on-11 play with every snap starting at the opposing 12-yard line or closer, making it red-zone competition all day long.

Eight plays into this segment, Jones showed up again with an even better play and an even louder and more intimidating entourage.

Jeron Jones (24) joins a UW defensive back huddle. | Dave Sizer photo

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back from Mission Viejo, California, ran to the back of the end zone with freshman receiver Trez Davis, went up in a crowd, high-pointed the Dash Beierly pass and came down with a spectacular interception.

This play was so heady it brought second-year linebacker Donovan Robinson and corners coach John Richardson screaming in Jones' face while Dillard-Allen stood nearby and repeated "every time" over and over, as if daring anyone to try and throw on his guys.



That set the table for another interception over the latter half of practice.

Stanford transfer QB Elijah Brown tried to throw a pass to the left side. Several people got a hand on it trying to pull it in, juggling it like a hot potato.

Ramzak Fruean was one of the breakout players of the spring. | Dave Sizer photo

Freshman edge rusher Ramzak Fruean emerged from the crowd with the ball in a full sprint and he raced about 50 yards before he threw open has arms in celebration rather than continue on to the end zone.

Finally as practice began to wind down, Williams went looking for wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck in the right corner of the end zone and second-year nickelback Ramonz Adams Jr. was all over him and knocked the ball away.

The Huskies get loose for practice No. 3. | Dan Raley

Once more, the other defenders began talking and strutting, with Virginia cornerback transfer Manny Karnley yelling at the top of his lungs.

It's been an eventful three practices for the Husky defense, which has no shortage of heroics or swagger.

If this keeps up, these guys definitely will need a nickname.