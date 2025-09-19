Jacob Manu Might Play In First UW Game in Apple Cup
Jacob Manu has never been a patient person.
Coach Jedd Fisch likes to tell the story of how Manu as a University of Arizona freshman linebacker on the scout team was so disruptive to his offensive-game preparation he had to put him into competition for playing time elsewhere just to get things done.
Manu, of course, became a starter that season, opening seven of 12 games, and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection after leading the league in tackles with 116 the following year in 2023.
Jacob Manu, not a patient man at all.
On Thursday, Fisch mentioned how Manu, recovering from a knee injury suffered 11 months ago, could make his Husky football debut in Saturday afternoon's Apple Cup against Washington State in Pullman.
"Jacob Manu might be ready to play," the coach said. "We've got to wait and see about that."
If there's any remote chance of the 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior pulling snaps, Manu will push hard to get on the field.
To know this, all anyone had to do was watch him work out in spring football and fall camp, pushing himself hard to work with trainers, run with teammates and do everything and more to speed up his football return.
While Fisch has said a redshirt year, where Manu plays in just four regular-season games to preserve another season of eligibility, is still a consideration, the linebacker likely is doing everything he can to ignore that idea, get on the field and stay there.
Redshirt is probably not in his vocabulary. He didn't use that option as a freshman. He played in 32 games for Arizona and started 27 of them.
He's already 0-for-2 in getting on to the field for the Huskies once the season began, though he dressed for the second outing against UC Davis. Without medical clearance. In sort of a symbolic manuever. Itching to get after it.
"You don't let them have their helmets," Fisch said of Manu and others who did the same thing.
Manu no doubt wants to be fully ready to go when the Huskies host Ohio State on Sept. 27 in what stands to be the game of the season, greater than even a possible bowl game. The Buckeyes are 3-0, ranked No. 1 and the defending national champs.
Fisch said starting senior cornerback Tacario Davis, who was hurt in his upper body while making an interception against UC Davis, would be a game-time decision.
If Davis is unable to play, starting sophomore nickelback Leroy Bryant will move to corner and replace him, and redshirt freshman Rahshawn Clark will make his first career start at nickel.
Fisch also said senior wide receiver Omari Evans, the Penn State transfer who has been sidelined by injury for the first two games, should be available to play and make his Husky debut.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: