Once a potentially game-tying Indiana field goal sailed wide left in overtime and victory was assured, University of Washington football fans took that as an invitation on Saturday afternoon to come rushing out of the stands and head for the middle of the field to celebrate.

Now this sort of thing can be a little unnerving for someone witnessing an overeager sea of humanity for the first time up close, with crazed individuals belly-flopping onto the artificial surface or bouncing off others like bumper cars in a hurry to reach the epicenter of unbridled joy.

However, this was nothing new to Husky running back Jayden Limar. He's not only seen this frenetic postgame revelry before, he's been right there in the middle of it.

A decade ago, Limar was a young kid from Lake Stevens, Washington, who spilled onto the Husky Stadium field with everyone else after a 10th-ranked UW team throttled then-No. 7 Stanford 44-6 in 2016 in a nationally televised ESPN game on a Friday night..

"I stormed the field when they beat Stanford back in the day of Myles Gaskin and John Ross," he said. "That was my first time ever experiencing something like that. To be out there, to have people storm the field, was surreal."

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Well before that happened, Limar took the field against defending national champion Indiana in a much more restrained manner as the Huskies' starting running back for the third consecutive game.

He rushed 17 times for 77 yards against the Hoosiers and offered a hard-running style that repeatedly got him upfield. He scored on a 5-yard run near the end of the opening quarter, stiff-arming Indiana cornerback Jamari Sharpe as he crossed the goal line.

Once everything was settled, Limar and the rest of his UW teammates were swallowed up by the masses before they knew it as the student section and other seating areas quickly emptied out with people making a beeline for midfield.

Jayden Limar high-steps his way through the Indiana defense. | Dave Sizer

While it was a sight to behold, Limar said he and his fellow Huskies during practice leading up to the game had talked of this very thing happening, that they would do everything in their power to make it take place.

"We preached it all week that we're going to have a field stormed this week," Limar said, still amazed by it all, "and we did."

And, for a glorious postgame moment, he became a kid again.