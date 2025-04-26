Just 7 Huskies Remain Who Played in National Championship Game
In the middle of Thursday afternoon's spring football practice on the East field, a University of Washington assistant coach suddenly and without warning screamed out, "Win a championship!"
Which got us thinking on the spot, how many of these guys running around and sweating in the sun and the stiff breeze that day are still around from the near-miss from 16 months ago in Houston?
For sure, all of the major players, in fact all of the Husky starters from the College Football Playoff title game against Michigan, are long gone, in pursuit of NFL careers or other forms of post -UW employment.
A quick perusal of the spring roster showed 20 scholarship players remain from that pinnacle football outing in which the Huskies lost 34-13, had their coach go to Alabama a few days later and were forced to do a complete program reset.
Add seven holdover walk-ons to the mix, non-scholarship players who probably got a lot more out of their college experience than they originally anticipated and the number is 27.
Certainly the all-white title game sweats and assorted cowboy hats everyone came home with remain memorable souvenirs.
Narrowing the list even more, as UW football broadcaster and avid researcher Tony Castricone recently pointed out, just seven Huskies are still around who drew game time against the Wolverines with everything on the line.
The roll call of those who landed on the stat sheet as game-night participants consists of wide receiver Denzel Boston, cornerback Leroy Bryant, safety Makell Esteen, place-kicker Grady Gross, offensive guard Geirean Hatchett, edge rusher Jacob Lane and tight end Quentin Moore.
Only Gross, with 25- and 45-yard field goals and an extra point, showed up on the stat sheet. No one else had a tackle, a reception, carry or otherwise against the Wolverines.
The 13 scholarship players who were there but didn't get into the game against Michigan consist of linebacker Deven Bryant, defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, edge rusher Zach Durfee, offensive tackle Soane Faasolo, offensive guard Landen Hatchett, offensive guard Zach Henning, safety Vincent Holmes, offensive tackle Elishah Jackett, nickelback Dyson McCutcheon, tight end Ryan Otton, defensive tackle Armon Parker, defensive tackle Jayvon Parker and wide receiver Rashid Williams.
The younger Hatchett, of course, was on crutches, just a few weeks out of knee surgery after getting hurt in practice leading up the Sugar Bowl and the CFP semifinal game against Texas in New Orleans.
The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Jackett, entering his third UW season but struggling to put on the necessary weight, is the only one of the above scholarship guys who hasn't appeared in a Husky game in his career.
The walk-ons who shared in the title game against Michigan and are still part of the Husky football program are offensive guard Aidan Anderson, center Parker Cross, edge rusher Milton Hopkins Jr., wide receiver Luke Luchini, linebacker Griffin Miller, punter Troy Petz and safety Tristan Warner.
Of the latter group, Hopkins (18 games), Warner (4), Miller (3) and Luchini (2) each have played in Husky games, while Anderson, Cross and Petz still await their college debuts.
We would be remiss not to mention edge rusher Hayden Moore as another Husky scholarship player who took part in the CFP title game in Texas -- yet he played for Michigan at the time. He no doubt has a championship ring tucked away somewhere.
While this Moore watched the game in Texas unfold that night as a freshman who was redshirting, he since has played in three outings for the UW after transferring, including last December's Sun Bowl against Louisville.
