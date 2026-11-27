Like so many other blue-chip Washington high school football players over the past quarter century, offensive tackle Kodi Greene committed to Oregon.

He obviously was drawn to the Ducks' long-running success and their Disneyland campus filled with state of the art facilities. Besides, his last name seemed to make this a solid connection.

Yet a funny thing happened on the way to Oregon signing him -- in April 2025, Greene created big spring football news by suddenly flipping his pledge to his hometown University of Washington.

That stuff just doesn't happen very often. Actually only once before. More than a decade earlier.

On the night before the 2014 signing date, Bellevue High School safety Budda Baker, the top player in Washington state at the time, likewise changed his mind and went with the Huskies over the Ducks to everyone's great surprise.

Greene, who played two seasons for local Eastside Catholic and his last two for the Mater Dei powerhouse in the Los Angeles area, was encouraged to stay home for his college career while visiting the UW and hearing a very persuasive sales pitch.

Kodi Greene listens to the snap count before colliding with the Cougars in the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer phot

His older brother Kayden played defensive back for the Huskies as a walk-on and that relationship was brought to the forefront.

“The visit to Washington was awesome and really got me thinking about how special going home would be,” Greene told 247Sports at the time. “Family is everything to me so having the opportunity to stay home, play with my brother, stay true to my roots and create something truly special at home is a feeling in my heart that I just can’t describe. My brother and I grew up dreaming of becoming Dawgs together someday."

Now more than a year and a half later, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Greene will come face to face with the Ducks in Eugene as the Huskies' starting left offensive tackle and show his once ardent suitors what they missed out on.

Michael Switzer, the UW offensive-line coach, deserves a lot of credit for redirecting Greene to Montlake.

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When he was promoted to his job, Switzer recognized Oregon and other schools had made significant inroads in procuring the local line talent and decided to do something about keeping those guys home, beginning with Greene.

"I felt it was sort of important to circle back on that and see where we're at," he said this week.

Of course, it helped that Greene's brother was on the roster. The big tackle's parents often were spring and practice visitors, as well, meeting up with both of their sons afterward.

The Huskies played up the hometown hero angle and what it could mean for him by taking advantage of this connection.

Kodi Greene works the sideline during the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer photo

They also showed no reluctance in promising to make him an immediate starter and get his career rolling with significant responsibility right away.

"We started up that relationship and built it up and worked really hard on what we can do for him," Swizter said, "and the uniqueness of his connection to the university, as well."

Heading into Eugene, Greene has played in every game for the UW (7-4 overall, 4-4 conference) and started nine times. The Huskies literally have handled him with kid gloves, rotating him with John Mills when he hit a few bumps against some of the better Big Ten teams.

Champ Taulealea and Kodi Greene have a running debate at the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

Back in the starting lineup, the Renton, Washington, product is playing at a high level now. He presents a scary figure as this big kid rumbling downfield in open space as an escort for the Husky running backs.

As the UW tries to close the program gap with Oregon (8-3, 6-3), scoring recruiting victories with someone such as Kodi Greene is necessary to make inroads. Wins off the field with personnel are expected to lead to them on it.

"It was pretty cool to obviously have him join our family after all of that last year with his recruitment," Switzer said. "It was pretty cool."