Linebacker Deven Bryant Rates as Husky Spring Surprise
A year ago, Deven Bryant watched the University of Washington spring football game come and go without him.
The linebacker from Los Angeles wore a protective boot on an injured left foot and missed all 15 practices with the new coaching staff, naturally setting him back some.
Once the season began, the older and newer Husky linebackers were singled out as the strength of the 2024 team.
Alphonzo Tuputala was the only returning starter still in the lineup from the CFP national championship game against Michigan; Carson Bruener and Tuputala were named captains and starters; freshman Khmori House, from Bryant's St. John Bosco High School, was an immediate contributor and eventual starter; and San Jose State transfer Bryan Parham brought big tackling numbers with him.
Bryant?
He ended up appearing in eight of the 13 games as he had re-establish himself with the first-year staff. His season highlight was an open-field tackle on the goal line at Penn State that prevented yet another touchdown in the Huskies' lopsided 35-6 defeat.
Entering Friday night's Spring Game, the 5-foot-11, 234-pound Bryant stands out for all of the ground he's made up. He's often been on the field with the No. 1 defense. He acts like he belongs. He seems well respected, too, with starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr. pulling him aside at times and conversing with him at practice.
Best of all for Bryant, new linebackers coach Brian Odom already knew all about him when he was hired this offseason. having previously trying to recruit him to USC.
"He obviously comes from a great program where he's very well coached by coach [Chris] King down at Bosco," Odom said, referring to the school's defensive coordinator. "[Bryant] does a tremendous job. His knowledge is the thing that kind of separates him and his anticipation within plays and his knowledge of the defense.
"His ability to be at the right spot, at the right time and make the play has really stood out to me this spring practice."
Bryant arrived as a freshman in 2023, was inserted into the Husky opener against Boise State and made four tackles all in one series.
With a bevy of veteran linebackers on that team, including first-team All-Pac-12 selection Edefuan Ulofoshio, Bryant settled into a redshirt season.
While injured last spring, he made himself visible on the sideline tirelessly riding an exercise bike, doing a rope drill and performing other agility drills, and always hanging close to his position group. He just wasn't going away.
While defensive tackle Elinneus Davis was last year's Husky spring surprise, remaking his body and entering the game rotation, Bryant could be that guy this time.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
New LB Coach Brian Odom Talks About Previous Husky Connections
Husky Edge Rusher Competition Is As Intense As Any on UW Team