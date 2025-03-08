Looking to See If Elinneus Davis Has Another Spring in His Step
When spring football opened a year ago, defensive tackle Elinneus Davis noticeably was one of the most improved University of Washington football players.
His body went from soft as a freshman to something much more filled-out.
His attitude turned from somewhat unassuming to much more animated.
His playing time from season to season jumped from zero to 12 game appearances.
Properly motivated as a redshirt freshman, the 6-foot-2, 309-pound Davis emerged with a sack against Eastern Michigan and pass deflection against Michigan, shown celebrating the latter in the accompanying photo, and 14 tackles overall.
"I think we have something there," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.
Well before the coach arrived, Davis spoke candidly at the Sugar Bowl about his need to improve in every area and that he was at his first college crossroad to make something happen.
"This offseason is going to determine if I play or not, to be honest," Davis said in New Orleans. "I never want to be handed anything. I definitely want to work for it and, if I deserve it, then hopefully I'll get it. I need everything, to be honest."
Taking himself seriously after Kalen DeBoer's staff left, he got in the weight room and worked with the trainers to remake his body.
Now with his third defensive coordinator in as many years, Davis' next logical step would be to become a more serious candidate for a starting job., not just a rotational player.
"I believe in presenting different pictures up front," new Husky DC Ryan Walters said.
With starters Sebastian Valdez and Jacob Bandes moving on following the Sun Bowl, the Huskies' most pressing chore this spring will be to find replacements for them, if not two players who can be much more disruptive up front.
From the transfer portal, Fisch's staff picked up 6-foot-3, 340-pound Simote Pepa from Utah and 6-foot-3, 293-pound Anterio Thompson from Western Michigan and put them first in line to fill the No. 1 jobs.
Jayvon Parker, a returning 6-foot-3, 297-pound junior, might be the UW's best defensive tackle on the roster, but he's coming back from an Achilles tendon tear and won't be available until fall camp at the earliest.
Enter Davis.
While still considered a young player, he could be motivated to make another big jump beginning with the next round of spring football.
It will be interesting to see if Davis' body is even more different, with additional responsibility coming his way.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington