McCree Will Return to UW Starting Lineup at LT in Sun Bowl
Max McCree, after missing half of the University of Washington football season with a dislocated thumb, will return to the starting lineup for the Huskies at left offensive tackle in the Sun Bowl against Louisville, coach Jedd Fisch said on Tuesday.
A transfer from Maryland, the 6-foot-6, 295-pound McCree was injured on the opening series at Iowa and hasn't played since.
He's one of three players to start four games each at left tackle, replacing 6-foot-8, 325-pound redshirt freshman Soane Faasolo, who went out with an injury, before he hurt that thumb and was replaced in the lineup by the departed 6-foot-5, 338-pound Kahlee Tafai, who is now in the transfer portal.
"Max is back, no more cast," Fisch said. "He's fully cleared to use his hands, which is good."
McCree, who sat out the 2023 season for personal reasons, might have been the best of the UW three players who opened at left tackle. He was in the lineup when the Huskies beat Michigan 27-17 in early October and the team held up well in the trenches.
Faasolo, who started four games early, is fully healthy again and ready if needed, too, his UW coach said.
At right tackle, 12-game starter Drew Azzopardi, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound sophomore and San Diego State transfer, is now backed up by promising 6-foot-5, 300-pound freshman Paki Finau, who moved over from guard to take Tafai's place in the depth chart.
"I feel good about our four tackles," Fisch said.
