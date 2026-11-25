A win this weekend over Oregon no doubt could change everything about the University of Washington's bowl prospects, but consensus at the moment is the Huskies are headed for the Sun Bowl for the second time in three years.

El Paso on New Year's Day.

Another Texas two-step with the calendar about to flip over.

CBS Sports, ESPN and Sports Illustrated this week each are projecting the Huskies (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) will finish up in the Sun Bowl that has been in operation since 1935, tying it with the Orange and Sugar bowls as nation's second-longest running postseason football game, behind the Rose Bowl.

For those not real enthused about a return visit to this border town so soon after the previous one, consider that the UW in a sense already has played its bowl game.

No matter who it faces in the coming postseason, it will be tough for the Huskies to top beating defending national champion and then eighth-ranked Indiana 27-24 in overtime with a 60,000-plus crowd looking on.

Of course, a UW win over bitter rival and 12th-ranked Oregon (8-3, 6-2) in Eugene on Saturday afternoon to close out the regular season likewise would be a most memorable accomplishment.

Either way, the postseason promises to be little more than procedural with the way the schedule has reached such a crescendo with Indiana and the Ducks at the end of it.

The UW has appeared in the Sun Bowl five times (1979, 1986, 1995, 2002, 2024) and won only once, beating Texas 14-7 on the first trip.

One thing the bowl game match-makers can't seem to agree on is who the Huskies might play from the Atlantic Coast Conference if they end up at the lower lip of the country on Dec. 31.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

In 2024, the opponent was Louisville, which used a second-string quarterback to pull out a 35-34 victory over the UW and offset then freshman Demond Williams Jr., who threw 4 touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score in his second college start.

Then UW freshman Jordan Washington runs the ball against Louisville in the 2024 Sun Bowl. | Ivan Pierre Aguirre / Sun Bowl Association

ESPN's two prognosticators have Jedd Fisch's team pairing up with either Virginia Tech (6-5 overall, 3-5 ACC) or Pittsburgh (6-5, 3-5).

The Huskies have never faced Tech, which is now coached by James Franklin, who led Penn State to a 35-6 victory over them in 2024.

As for Pitt, the UW has played the Panthers five times and beaten them just once, but these teams haven't met on the football field since 1979.

However, they've played in the postseason before, with Pittsburgh beating the Huskies 21-0 in the 1937 Rose Bowl.

Sports Illustrated forecasts a UW-Clemson Sun Bowl, which would be a little ironic considering their basketball teams just met on Tuesday night at the Maui Invitational, with the Huskies pulling out a 64-63 victory in Hawaii. Their football teams have never played each other.

CBS predicts a UW-SMU Sun Bowl, which would be a first-time meeting for them. The Mustangs (7-4, 5-3) currently are tied for fourth with Clemson (7-4, 5-3) in the ACC standings.

If there is an outlier in this bowl prediction enterprise it is College Football News, which envisions a Las Vegas Bowl matching the Huskies against South Carolina (6-5 overall, 4-5 SEC), a game also held on New Year's Eve.

The UW has faced just four SEC teams over the past decade, twice beating Texas 27-20 and 37-31 in the 2022 Alamo and 2024 Sugar bowls (CFP semis), and losing to Auburn 21-16 in 2018 and to Alabama 24-7 in the 2016 Peach Bowl (CFP semis).