Tedford, Who Beat Huskies and Helped Them Win, Steps Down as Coach
Jeff Tedford will be remembered in Seattle for taking turns badly beating the University of Washington football team and helping it win in a big way in more ways than one.
On Monday, the veteran coach reluctantly ended his career by stepping down as the Fresno State leader citing ongoing health problems. He previously revealed he had dealt with cardiac issues.
"It is with sad emotions that following my recent health check-up, it is clear due to health concerns, my family and I have made the decision to step aside as Fresno State's head football coach and allow someone else to lead the football program," Tedford wrote in a statement released by the school.
Tedford, 62, previously coached Fresno State in 2017-19 before stepping down at that time, again for health concerns, and handing the Bulldogs program over to Kalen DeBoer, whom he had groomed to take the job and all of this eventually positioned DeBoer to become the Husky coach.
Before all of that happened, Tedford spent the 2016 season at the UW as an offensive consultant for Chris Petersen's staff and was credited with doing his share to help the Huskies put together a 12-2 season and advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals against Alabama.
"There's a lot of wisdom," Petersen said of hiring Tedford that season. "He's seen a lot of things."
Tedford, of course, was not always kind to the Huskies, especially after becoming the California head coach for 11 seasons, beginning in 2002. He proceeded to win six of his first seven outings against the them showing up in 2004 with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and Marshawn Lynch at running back, which was a fearsome combination to try and stop.
In this run of Tedford dominance, the Bears won by 7, 47, 30, 39, 7 and 41 points over the UW.
Coaching at California and Fresno State, he compiled a 126-79 record, including 9-3 in bowl games.
Tedford memorably hired DeBoer to join him in 2017 as his offensive coordinator for two seasons before DeBoer left in 2019 to become the Indiana OC. They were coaching together when the Bulldogs traveled to Husky Stadium for a 2017 game and lost 48-16.
DeBoer, of course, returned to Fresno State to replace Tedford in 2020. He stayed two seasons and went 12-6 with the Bulldog, using that success as a springboard to come to the UW as a replacement for the fired Jimmy Lake. DeBoer, after winning 25 of 28 games with the Huskies, is now at Alabama.
"Blessed to spend two amazing years with Coach Tedford and felt I learned something from him everyday!" DeBoer posted on social media. "An X and O genius, relentless competitor and so much more! "
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington