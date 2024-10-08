The Calculated Grooming of Demond Williams Jr. to Be Husky QB1
If losing Saturday's game to Washington wasn't bad enough, the Michigan football team left Seattle knowing it hadn't seen the last of quarterback Demond Williams Jr. The Wolverines were wholly unprepared for their introduction to the clever freshman.
While Michigan has telltale quarterback issues, the Huskies have signal-caller riches -- for now and well into the future.
On his initial play against them, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound Williams trotted onto the field in the second quarter somewhat unnoticed and lined up at wide receiver alongside the Michigan sideline. He caught what would be deemed a lateral from Will Rogers covering maybe 20 yards and fired the ball back across the width of the field to running back Cam Davis on the other sideline, who took it for a 37-yard gain to set up a UW touchdown.
Williams is the Husky back-up quarterback, but he's no mop-up player. Every move with him these days is calculated, preparing him to some day become QB1.
The extra-swift player from Chandler, Arizona, pulled a dozen plays in the 27-17 victory over Michigan -- put into all kinds of game situations early and late in each outing to keep Husky opponents off balance and get him ready to take over the helm in 2025. His target number for season snaps is 150.
"That would allow him to walk into next year with incredible confidence," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.
Williams' self-assurance isn't too bad right now. Playing in all six games so far, he's completed 14 of 17 passes, for a sizzling 82.3 percent rate, for 171 yards and a touchdown, and he's rushed 19 times for 110 yards, which is nearly 6 yards per carry.
"I feel very confident when he goes in the game that we can call what we want to call," Fisch said.
One reason for the smooth transition is the close relationship between Rogers, the Husky starter, Mississippi State transfer and record-setting SEC player, and this comfortable-in-his-own-skin first-year understudy. It's mentor and mentee.
Fisch describes them as the best of friends, studying film and laughing at jokes together, offering their own choreographed set of handshakes, and doing everything to make sure both of them succeed.
The double pass requiring the quarterbacks to work in tandem and highlighting more of Williams' skill set than usual on a single play had the youngster highly enthused to pull it off. Michigan didn't seem to notice the Huskies had the two players in the game at the same time. This was Williams' kind of play.
"He loves the opportunity to have the ball in his hand, I would say that," Fisch said of Williams. "He's a play-maker. He's somebody who loves to get touches of the ball. That was an opportunity there where not only did he get to catch the ball, but then he also got the ability to throw the ball. That was a double whammy and he was excited about that."
Michigan can only cringe when considering Williams will lead the Huskies into Ann Arbor for a return match next season, bringing a full bag of tricks, many more snaps behind him and no limitations whatsoever in what he can do with the football.
