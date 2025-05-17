UW Returns to Familiar Talent Pool, Offers Arizona DB
The University of Washington football program doesn't hesitate to go into Arizona and find itself a capable defensive back.
For example, Byron Murphy, Dom Hampton, Jacobe Covington and lately Rylon Dillard-Allen.
Add to that University of Arizona transfers Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis, the projected starters for the coming season..
On Friday, the Huskies and secondary coach John Richardson honed in on another Davis, this one Mikyal, by offering a scholarship to the widely pursued cornerback from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona.
The wiry yet speedy 6-foot, 175-pound Davis is a 2027 prospect, coming off a fairly productive sophomore season. The UW offer was his 29th and counting.
Face it, everyone loves a corner who can hit and run.
Recruiters recognize that Mikyal Davis is fairly advanced for his age having started as a 10th-grader for Arizona's 5A state championship team.
It was no easy title run either for his 10-4 Scorpions, who lost their first two games of the season before righting things and capturing nine of their final 10 outings, including the title game with a 28-19 victory over Cactus High.
Davis did his part, coming up with 60 tackles, 4 pass break-ups and 2 interceptions. Even with his slight size, he wasn't afraid to come up and take a ball carrier off his feet with surgical tackle.
Yet what recruiters like about him best is his 4.5-second speed in the 40 yard dash and his ability to change directions quickly in coverage.
His intense recruitment began 13 months ago, when, following his freshman season, he immediately began pulling scholarship offers. The first three came from UNLV, Michigan State and Kansas State, in that order.
Lately, Davis' most recent offers have come from SMU, Texas and the UW, in that order.
He still has two seasons of high school ball to complete, but everyone is willing to wait for him. The Huskies, for one, know it's worth it to land a well-advertised Arizona defensive back.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Huskies Offer Son of Former NFL QB Donovan McNabb
UW Pursues Friday Night Lights Offensive Lineman