Huskies, Others Feel New York Back Is Worth Price of a Ticket
His name is Kimble, but he's no Fugitive, though he's always on the run.
He calls himself "The Ticket."
If he continues to impress like he has, you might want to purchase a front-row seat, a season package for sure, to see Elijah Kimble carry the football.
He's a 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back from New York state -- and he just turned 16 on April 24. He now averages nearly a scholarship proposal a day, up to 31 at last count.
Jedd Fisch's University of Washington recruiters got on board with an offer to him on Feb. 4,
"Just a kid from the inner city of Buffalo who grew up with nothing, but with just a little faith He has turned it into Something," Kimble wrote about himself this week on social media.
As a sophomore for Canisius High School in 12 games, The Ticket piled up 1,778 yards and 33 touchdowns on 216 carries.
This brought him a 4-star rating and player of the year honors from the Buffalo News, All Catholic organization and Western New York Athletic Club.
Kimble also has heard from the likes of Notre Dame, Texas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, SMU, Pittsburgh, Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, ASU and Arkansas, amid others.
He's considered the nation's No. 10 running back by 247Sports and New York's top-ranked ball carrier.
For those who might question the level of high school football across New York, Canisius coach Paul Woods was hearing none of it in relation to his precocious running back, and has gone to great ends to promote him and keep him confident.
"Game is game," Kimble posted. "We all bleed the same."
He's a one-way Ticket -- heading for end zones, greatness and a college team that will be happy to have him someday.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Husky Roster Review: Omari Evans Had Fast UW Start, Slow Finish
If Belichick Doesn't Last, What Happens to North Carolina Huskies?