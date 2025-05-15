Inside The Huskies

Huskies, Others Feel New York Back Is Worth Price of a Ticket

Elijah Kimble currently holds 31 scholarship offers and he's just 16 years old.

Dan Raley

Elljah Kimble of Canisius, New York, has a UW offer.
Elljah Kimble of Canisius, New York, has a UW offer. / Paul Woods

His name is Kimble, but he's no Fugitive, though he's always on the run.

He calls himself "The Ticket."

If he continues to impress like he has, you might want to purchase a front-row seat, a season package for sure, to see Elijah Kimble carry the football.

He's a 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back from New York state -- and he just turned 16 on April 24. He now averages nearly a scholarship proposal a day, up to 31 at last count.

Jedd Fisch's University of Washington recruiters got on board with an offer to him on Feb. 4,

"Just a kid from the inner city of Buffalo who grew up with nothing, but with just a little faith He has turned it into Something," Kimble wrote about himself this week on social media.

Elijah Kimble, with a UW offer, is just a sophomore.
Elijah Kimble, with a UW offer, is just a sophomore. / Paul Woods

As a sophomore for Canisius High School in 12 games, The Ticket piled up 1,778 yards and 33 touchdowns on 216 carries.

This brought him a 4-star rating and player of the year honors from the Buffalo News, All Catholic organization and Western New York Athletic Club.

Kimble also has heard from the likes of Notre Dame, Texas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, SMU, Pittsburgh, Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, ASU and Arkansas, amid others.

He's considered the nation's No. 10 running back by 247Sports and New York's top-ranked ball carrier.

Elijah Kimble's rushing gets everyone excited in the Buffalo area.
Elijah Kimble's rushing gets everyone excited in the Buffalo area. / Paul Woods

For those who might question the level of high school football across New York, Canisius coach Paul Woods was hearing none of it in relation to his precocious running back, and has gone to great ends to promote him and keep him confident.

"Game is game," Kimble posted. "We all bleed the same."

He's a one-way Ticket -- heading for end zones, greatness and a college team that will be happy to have him someday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

Husky Roster Review: Omari Evans Had Fast UW Start, Slow Finish

If Belichick Doesn't Last, What Happens to North Carolina Huskies?

Husky Roster Review: Priority Is To Get Durfee Healthy

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Recruiting