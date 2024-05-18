UW Taps Sacramento State for Another Defensive Transfer
The University of Washington football team apparently has stirred up a Hornets' nest.
For the second time in eight days, the Huskies have received a transfer-portal commitment from a former Sacramento State defender, in this case first-team, All-Big Sky safety Cameron Broussard, a hard-hitting player with a season of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Broussard will move to Montlake from the FCS Hornets, accompanied by 6-foot-5, 283-pound defensive tackle DeShawn Lynch, who committed to Jedd Fisch's staff on May 10. As football teammates, these two have known each other a long time.
Broussard and Lynch first played together at Folsom High School in the California prison town of the same name, graduating in the same class in 2020, and continued on to Sacramento State, which is 25 miles south of their hometown.
The roster addition of Broussard is a mild surprise because the Huskies already have a lot of safeties on the roster, beginning with holdover part-time starters Kam Fabiculanan and Makell Esteen, sophomore Tristan Dunn and redshirt freshman Vincent Holmes, a pair of freshmen in Peyton Waters and Paul Mencke Jr., and another spring portal commit in former Oklahoma safety/nickel Justin Harrington.
The UW also has gone heavy on Big Sky players during this offseason, bringing in former Montana State defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez for spring practice, receiving a commitment from one-time Portland State offensive guard D'Angalo Titialii and now addiing these two from Sacramento State.
In his first year with the Hornets, Broussard dealt with a canceled 2020 Big Sky season, scrapped because of the COVID pandemic, and then played the past three years for 8-5, 12-1 and 9-3 teams. He started 21 of 34 games played.
This past season, he opened 11 games before missing the Hornets; two FCS playoff games with an unspecified injury. He piled up 73 tackles and intercepted passes against Northern Colorado and Stanford.
According to a recruiting analyst, Broussard signed during the early period with the Hornets where, had he waited longer, he stood a good chance to end up with an FBS school, possibly San Jose State. Eventually, he got there with the UW.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington