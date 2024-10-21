UW-USC Kickoff for Nov. 2 Home Game Revealed
USC's first visit to Husky Stadium in five years will force the Trojans likely to experience some challenging weather, with the University of Washington football team hosting a 4:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 2 for a game that will be telecast on the Big Ten Network.
These teams haven't played in Seattle since 2019, when Chris Petersen was the UW coach four leaders ago, Jacob Eason was the No. 1 quarterback before his NFL career came and went, and the Huskies emerged with a 28-14 victory.
That was so long ago none of the current UW players appeared in that game, though tight end Keleki Latu's older brother, Laiatu, was a ready participant.
That was so long ago that Clay Helton was the Trojans coach and safety Cam Williams intercepted two passes for the Huskies, and both have been together at Georgia Southern for two seasons now.
Seattle weather for early November is forecast to be in the 50s with periodic rain, which could be accompanied by significant wind gusts coming off Lake Washington. Oregon State had to deal with that two years ago in a November visit, with the passing game greatly affected.
One of the most weather-interrupted games at Husky Stadium in modern times was the 1981 USC-UW outing, in which the teams combined for just 24 pass attempts and 302 yards of total offense, one touchdown was scored in the Huskies' 13-3 victory and it came on a fumble recovered in the end zone by the late Fred Smalls, and the 520 floating bridge was closed.
The USC game will mark the third time this season in which the Huskies have kicked off at 4 or 4:30 p.m., with three others coming at 12:30 p.m., one happening at 8 p.m., another coming at 11 a.m. CST and this week's game at Indiana scheduled for noon EST.
