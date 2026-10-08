What Freshman Kodi Greene Has Had to Deal With

To build a much bigger football reputation, Kodi Greene moved to the Los Angeles area from the Northwest to play his 2024 and 2005 football seasons for powerhouse Mater Dei and it worked out well for him.

This past weekend, however, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Greene found himself back back in the sprawling Southern California metropolis with the University of Washington football team and he had his good name besmirched some.

In a 25-21 loss to USC at the Coliseum, the Huskies' young left offensive tackle was benched before halftime.

Which brings everyone to this week where, in leading up to Friday night's game against Iowa at Husky Stadium, Jedd Fisch's coaching staff seemingly has been gently preparing everyone for the possibility of Greene changing positions to offensive guard or taking an extended seat.

Kodi Greene casts a glance down the Husky sideline. | Dave Sizer photo

It's a delicate matter because Greene clearly has talent and a promising future in Montlake, but it appears as a first-year player in a challenging position he took on just a little too much too soon when Big Ten teams such as Minnesota and USC took him on.

"He put himself in postion to compete at a high level and start games and he continued to play in capacity," UW offensive-line coach Michael Switzer said. "Are there tough plays in the games?Absolutely."

Opponents got around him and into the backfield to the point a change had to be made to Mills to stop the pass-rush bleeding.

For Greene, it's a matter of an 18-year-old kid ultimately building up enough strength so he can better compete with the men coming at him and pushing him around some.

Handling a job demotion in his fifth game on the college level had to be tough, but it seemed to go about as well as expected for him in handling it.

Kodi Greene listens to the snap count before hitting someone in the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer phot

"We've had multiple conversations since the game and understanding in his young career there are some things you're going to go through in terms of playing as an 18-year-old true freshman as a starting tackle in the Big Ten," Switzer said. "I don't think there are many of those out there."

While it seemed inevitable Mills was going to claim the left tackle spot after spelling Greene in each of the the past three games, the Huskies need to keep the younger guy motivated and involved, and it was suggested he might simply swap positions with his replacement.

Mostly, it's a matter of him becoming stronger and more physical.

"As he continues to develop his body and being in a college weight room, those things will continue to come," Switzer said.