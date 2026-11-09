Former Huskies Show Their Playmaking Stuff on Sunday

With highly deceptive moves, Rome Odunze and Denzel Boston made their pass defenders look defenseless if not a little silly. On the ground, Jonah Coleman simply went for grit to get things done.

Across the NFL, this trio of former University of Washington football playmakers turned featured NFL players emerged once more to make stuff happen on a big stage.

In the nationally televised Sunday Night Football game, Odunze opened the scoring for the Chicago Bears with a 9-yard touchdown catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he completely turned around cornerback Zyon McCollum to get wide open.

A third-year pro, the one-time Husky wide receiver ran past McCollum and knocked his hand away, drove him hard to the left and then came to a dead stop, cut back to the right and found himself wide open to catch his 10th career NFL scoring pass and first of the season.

Odunze finished with 4 catches for 60 yards as the Bears pulled out a last-play 27-24 victory in Chicago to improve to 7-2.

What a route by Rome Odunze 👏



TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eR58ZzU4Ma — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026

In New Orleans, Boston ran a deep route for the Cleveland Browns, did a stutter step to leave Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry well behind him, but had to come back for an under-thrown pass from quarterback Shaduer Sanders in the third quarter.

Boston used his 6-foot-4 height to reach up and snatch the ball away from McKinstry and covered 60 yards before he got shoved out of bounds on the New Orleans 3 with the play eventually leading to a field goal.

DENZEL BOSTON MOSSED HIM pic.twitter.com/ZZdzSZtnpj — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

In a game Boston's team lost 23-22, the rookie from Montlake did everything he could to reverse the outcome by catching 6 passes for 98 yards.

With his second consecutive game-changing outing, the 5-foot-8, 220-pound Coleman scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the Denver Broncos ahead for good in a 26-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Coleman skirted the right side, broke a tackle with a stealthy stiff arm and went in standing up to put Denver ahead 19-14 with 10:17 left to play.

The rookie running back provided his second game-winning score in as many outings.

Jonah Coleman gets the @Broncos back in the end zone!



DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/E9pCf15J6A — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

The week before, Coleman scored on a 5-yard run that made the Broncos a 28-24 winner at home over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Playing 58 snaps, Coleman finished with a season-high 57 yards rushing on 17 carries and caught 4 passes for another 31 yards.