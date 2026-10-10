Bears vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Loving Love)

The Chicago Bears are looking to make it three wins in a row as they hit the road for an NFC North battle against the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago has gotten by without Caleb Williams in the last few weeks, beating the Eagles 27-7 and then the Jets 23-12.

Things have been up and down for Green Bay, though. The Packers have alternated losses and wins this season, beating the Bucs 17-14 on the road last week.

Green Bay won its lone home game against the Bears last season before losing twice in Chicago the rest of the way.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Bears vs. Packers on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. Packers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rome Odunze Longest Reception OVER 19.5 Yards (-123)

Jordan Love OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+104)

Christian Watson Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Rome Odunze Longest Reception OVER 19.5 Yards (-123)

Rome Odunze continues to be a deep threat for Chicago.

The Bears wide receiver has a catch of at least 21 yards in all four games this season, including 47 yards in Week 1 and 37 yards last week.

Odunze only played in one game against the Packers last year, with a 27-yard reception among his two catches.

The Packers have been susceptible to the long ball this season, and the Bears should look to exploit that with Odunze this week.

Jordan Love OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+104)

Jordan Love has been fairly consistent this season with two passing touchdowns in each game. His passing yards have fluctuated, including just 145 against the Jets and 197 last week, but we’re not worried about that for this pick.

Love threw for seven touchdowns in three games against the Bears last season, including three in the lone game at Lambeau Field.

I’ll happily take these plus odds for Love to pass for multiple touchdowns again this week.

Christian Watson Anytime Touchdown (+170)

I’m a bit surprised that we’re getting this good of a price on Christian Watson to score this week.

The wide receiver leads the Packers with four touchdowns, and his 20 catches are the most on the team as well.

Watson scored in two of the three matchups last season against Chicago, including a pair in the home victory.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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