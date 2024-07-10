Former Husky Otton Adds Dad to His Resume as Ultimate Role Model
Cade Otton always has been a Hallmark movie waiting to happen, with this former University of Washington football star showing off yet another feel-good side to his world.
While other NFL players might insist on maintaining an ultra-cool persona filled with expensive possessions and celebrity-laden events, Otton now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has provided yet another glimpse into a lifestyle that radiates old-fashioned family values.
On Monday, the pro football franchise released a photo of Otton and his wife sharing a tender moment with their recently born daughter.
Three-plus years ago, it was Otton, at the height of the COVID pandemic and during a football season interrupted by the dire health crisis, who provided something positive to people everywhere by posting an image of himself down on one knee and proposing to the former Sierra Snyder in a most romantic setting, at Snoqualmie Falls.
The story was even better than that, steadily evolving over a decade after a storybrook beginning.
Husky fans would learn that this couple from Tumwater, Washington, met as 12-year-olds in the eighth grade, at a basketball game, next went to a homecoming dance and have been inseparable ever since.
Less than three months later, after an abbreviated UW football season had ended abruptly because of a team outbreak during the ongoing health crisis, Otton showed off wedding photos, making him the only married Husky player at the time.
Now two years into his NFL career in Florida, Cade and Sierra Otton have a new daughter, Tenille, who is added impetus for this talented tight end to keep getting open over the middle and scoring game-winning touchdowns to support his expanding family.
Otton is an unwavering role model in a sometimes angry and dishonest outside world that could use a lot more people like him.
