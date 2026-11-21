They forever are 1991 co-national champions, but for the most part 35 years later these University of Washington football players are unrecognizable.

Oh, consensus All-American tackle Lincoln Kennedy leaves no question who he is as he re-enters Montlake, but the other guys with gray hair or no hair need to introduce themselves.

Members of the UW high-water team -- one that went 12-0 and emerged with a national championship in hand -- have been invited back as the "legends" to take a bow during Saturday's Washington-Indiana football game and online images seem to indicate there will be a fairly good representation.

But when these guys step onto the field in the second half, those filling the seats of Husky Stadium simply aren't going to know them by face anymore. Maybe they should wear their jersey numbers. Time has a funny way of blurring the lines sometimes.

Yet while the years have stolen their youthfulness and in most cases their muscle built in the UW weight room, no one can take their championship away from them.

Welcome back, Champs! Still the Standard 💜



Great to have the 1991 Washington Huskies back on Montlake. Bow Down. pic.twitter.com/QDpErklEox — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 21, 2026

It evolved because legendary coach Don James a dozen years or so into his 18 seasons running the show changed up his recruiting efforts.

He asked his coaches to bring in more speed, specifically from Southern California, and they responded with players such as cornerback Dana Hall, safety Tommie Smith, running back Beno Bryant, linebacker Chico Fraley and edge rusherJaime Fields.

This approach created a team unlike any other at the UW.

These Huskies were perfect through 12 games and undeniably dominant through 10 of them.

They ran up more than 50 points in four of them.

They beat Michigan, Nebraska, USC and a powerful California team, all away from Husky Stadium.

Only USC (14-3) and a seventh-ranked Cal team (24-17) kept the score close.

Defensive tackle Steve Emtman went on to become the No. 1 NFL draft pick, but the UW was where his game flourished without interruption.

Kennedy, after nearly a dozen and half a years as a pro football player, reconnected with Montlake when his son, Tye, an Arizona offensive lineman, committed to Jedd Fisch's recruiters and will sign in a few weeks.

Members of the UW's 1991 national championship team will be honored at the Indiana game. | UW

Linebacker Dave Hoffmann went on to become a Secret Service agent, so these guys won't be lacking for a security detail.

Unfortunately, Fields died in a Southern California auto accident and his absence leaves a huge void for these guys whenever they meet.

James has been gone 13 years now, coming to games until his death at age 80.

Over three and a half decades, only Kalen DeBoer's 2023 UW team has come close to matching what these guys did by advancing three years ago to the national championship game, where it lost to Michigan 34-13 in Houston. Many of the '91 guys were there watching.

Nobody could beat the 1991 Huskies. Not the aforementioned Wolverines, who were soundly thrashed 34-14 by them in the Rose Bowl. Not any of their 12 opponents.

No, as these players gather together over the weekend, they have their championship rings, their memories, and their national title accomplishment on a plaque somewhere and emblazoned on the Husky Stadium facade.

While they might look a lot different than college kids, championships are forever.