Pelicans Make Ex-Husky Keion Brooks a Starter
Back for a second NBA stint before the season ends, Keion Brooks probably figured he'd be sitting at the end of the New Orleans Pelicans bench and drawing parceled minutes here and there, just like before.
However, the Pelicans have different plans for this rookie forward from the University of Washington this time around.
On Monday night, the 6-foot-7 Brooks not only drew his first NBA start against the Philadelphia 76ers -- coming in his fifth career outing -- he played 28 minutes, scored 10 points and helped New Orleans put together an upbeat 112-99 victory at home.
The Pelicans had lost 9 of their previous 11 games, including two in a row, before improving their season record to 20-53.
Against the Sixers, Brooks connected on 4 of 9 shots, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, with the latter not necessarily his specialty.
Among his New Orleans teammates, only fellow starting forward Kelly Olynyk, formerly of Gonzaga, played more minutes than Brooks against Philadelphia, pulling 30.
Since returning from Birmingham in the G League, Brooks has played 21 minutes or more in each of his three outings as the Pelicans give him a real chance to show what he can do as an undrafted player at basketball's highest level.
Brooks spent the two previous seasons with the Huskies after spending three with Kentucky. He played well enough in Montlake to twice lead the Huskies in scoring and earn first- and second-team All-Pac-12 honors.
The Pelicans play again on Friday, hosting the Golden State Warriors.
