A Husky Starting Lineup to Consider Heading into Fall Camp
The University of Washington football team has 116 days to put a starting lineup together, though with a pair of gimmes in Weber State and Eastern Michigan to open the schedule, the Huskies don't really have to make any serious manpower commitments until the Apple Cup against Washington State in mid-September.
With 15 spring football practices in the bank, the Huskies have a pretty good idea on what 60-plus players can do now while waiting on eight more freshmen to report and maybe up to 15 new transfers to arrive in Montlake.
Considering all of the intel at hand, both real and on paper, the following is a Husky lineup that possibly emerges for Jedd Fisch's team after it disposes of those lesser-heralded opponents and deals with the Cougars crosstown at Lumen Field. and before it jumps into Big Ten membership. Naturally, feel free to disagree with any personnel choices here.
OFFENSE
QB -- Matt Rogers and Demond Williams Jr. are 1-2 at this position, which is an important distinction because, with the current uncertain state of the offensive line, the Huskies likely will need both of them ready in case protection breaks down one too many times and something unfortunate happens. Otherwise, it's Rogers' show to run after four seasons at Mississippi State.
RB -- In Jonah Coleman, the UW will go with its third consecutive portal running back as the starter with the Arizona newcomer following the lead of Virginia transfer Wayne Taulapapa and Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson. With Fisch promising more of a pass-run split than his predecessor Kalen DeBoer, the 5-foot-9, 225-pound Coleman should be in line for his first 1,000-yard rushing performance. After missing all of last season and the Alamo Bowl the year before that with assorted injuries, senior Cam Davis is in line to play behind Coleman and get on the field for the first time since the 2022 Apple Cup in Pullman.
TE -- Quentin Moore started only against California and Oregon State in 2023, with Devin Culp and Jack Westover drawing most of the No. 1 assignments, but now it's Moore's turn to be the centerpiece. He's a capable blocker; it's just time for him to show he can catch consistently. Nevada transfer Keleki Latu, Laiatu's little brother who goes 6-foot-7 and 237 pounds, should push for significant time.
WRs -- The Huskies will trot out Denzel Boston, Jeremiah Hunter and Giles Jackson in what should be a fairly potent receiving corps, with Boston becoming a first-time starter but likely the UW's leading receiver. Hunter has 143 college catches, Jackson 74 and Boston 7 coming in. Redshirt freshman Rashid Williams should pull duty as the No. 4 receiver, becoming the new Germie Bernard.
OTs -- This was supposed to be the A-team: 6-foot-7, 315-pound Drew Azzopardi on the right side and 6-foot-6, 285-pound Chris Adams on the left, transfers from San Diego State and Old Dominion, respectively. Adams, however, bailed this week to play for Memphis, trading in a Big Ten opportunity for the American Athletic Conference, which makes no sense at all. While expecting another portal pick-up, 6-foot-8, 290-pound redshirt freshman Soane Faasolo is the first one up to start coming off the existing roster.
OGs -- This might be the most vulnerable position group on the team, with unproven transfers possibly filing both roles. For now, learn how to spell and pencil in 6-foot-4, 310-pound Enokk Vimahi from Ohio State, who started just once for the Buckeyes over five seasons, and 6-foot-2, 320-pound D'Angalo Titialii, a 28-game starter for FCS Portland State. Yet another option if either new guy isn't up to the challenge is Zach Henning, a 6-foot-5, 292-pound redshirt freshman who held down the No. 1 center slot all spring out of team need.
C -- His older brother left him behind and transferred to Oklahoma. His December knee injury robbed him of playing in postseason games against Texas and Michigan. Landen Hatchett, however, remains heavily invested in the Huskies and loyal to the cause. He's been a madman in his rehab. Once cleared, he'll be a mainstay up front for years to come. If he's not the best Husky offensive lineman before the season is over, that might be a mild surprise.
DEFENSE
ERs -- If the Huskies can keep them healthy, Zach Durfee and Arizona transfer Isaiah Ward will be the starters and fairly disruptive coming off the edge. Both missed the spring game and more than half of the practices. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Durfee and 6-foot-6, 225-pound Ward provide taller sentries than their predecessors. They'll also be pushed hard to hold onto these spots by Jacob Lane, Lance Holtzclaw, Voi Tunuufi, Maurice Heims, Arizona transfer Russell Davis II and Miami transfer Jayden Wayne, all who have played before and expect to get on the field again.
DLs -- In spring ball, these D-line jobs mostly belonged to Montana State transfer Sebastian Valdez and holdover Jayvon Parker, and there's no reason to think that will change. The 6-foot-4, 291-pound Valdez started 34 FCS games, including eight in the playoffs, and some people think Valdez, with his 405-pound bench press, is the Huskies' strongest player. The 6-foot-3, 297-pound Parker has appeared in 21 games and done everything except start. Pressing them are sixth-year senior Jacob Bandes, a 46-game UW vet, and redshirt freshman Elinneus Davis, who's done a total body remake with his 6-foot-2, 322-pound frame. A wild card is 6-foot-2, 340-pound Miami transfer Logan Sagapolu, who said he will be making a position switch from OL. That's a lot of pounds being thrown around here.
LBs -- This is an easy one: Carson Bruener and Alphonzo Tuputala. They're a pair of well-used seniors, almost carbon copies, noted tough guys.. Each has been an All-Pac-12 honorable-mention selection over the past two seasons. Bruener started in 2021, Tuputala the past two seasons. Bruener has 202 career tackles, Tuputala 153. Tuputala has a 76-yard interceptions return, Bruener a 50-yarder. Behind them is San Jose State transfer Bryun Parham, an All-Mountain West honorable-mention pick with 208 career tackles.
CBs -- Fall camp competition should be fairly intense in this position group. Arizona transfer Ephesians Prysock had one spot locked down throughout spring ball, while senior and former JC transfer Thaddeus Dixon made a strong bid to unseat returning starter Elijah Jackson, who was slowed by minor injuries and won't give up his spot easily. Dixon and Jackson might come down to a coin flip. Prysock and Jackson are the best bet to open here.
S -- There wasn't much mystery in this group with Kam Fabiculanan and Makell Esteen, part-time starters in the past, holding down the No. 1 jobs all spring. They should still be there when the season opens. However, redshirt freshman Vincent Holmes showed off his fearless hitting ability in the spring game and has future star quality, now that he's not leaving the UW after a pair of trips to the portal, and the Huskies went out and got Oklahoma safety/nickel Justin Harrington to make things interesting.
NB -- This position remains highly competitive with holdover junior Dyson McCutcheon running No. 1 most of the spring, Indiana transfer Jordan Shaw pushing him hard, sophomore Tristan Dunn making a bid and the Huskies picking up Harrington. This now might be a most competitive position battle, though Harrington and Dunn could pull more safety snaps. It's McCutcheon's spot unless he lets up.
