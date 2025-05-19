2026 Commit Terrance Saryon Flips from Huskies to BYU
After going through spring football with fewer player defections than most, signed or unsigned, the University of Washington football team lost one on Monday when 2026 wide receiver commit Terrance Saryon flipped to BYU.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Saryon from Evergreen High School in Vancouver, Washington, a 3-star prospect, had been pledged to the UW since mid-November.
"One of the reasons why I chose BYU was I felt I fit in the scheme a little bit better," he told On3.
Saryon shared with the recruiting website how he recently had changed his June 20 official visit from the UW to BYU, with the Cougars greatly escalating their recruitment of him over the past two months.
While the speedy Saryon was a proven playmaker on the schoolboy level -- he had a 5-touchdown catch game against Shelton -- he was poised to join a UW receiving corps that just added multiple young pass-catchers with big reputations.
Freshmen Chris Lawson, Marcus Harris and Raiden Vines-Bright each made big inroads with the Huskies during the recently completed spring football practice. They either ran with the No. 1 offense or had big catches, or both. Vines-Bright came up with 8 receptions for 131 yards and a score in the Spring Game.
Saryon comes off a junior season in which he caught 51 passes for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He originally committed to the UW over Oregon and a host of others.
