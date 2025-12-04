After Confusing Recruitment, O'Dea Edge Rusher Picks Huskies

David Schwerzel was headed to Stanford and then he wasn't. He flipped from the Cardinal to UCLA, with both schools undergoing coaching changes.

Next he de-committed from the Bruins, before committing once more before signing day arrived.

Yet at 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, as Jedd Fisch was getting ready to discuss his nearly two dozen University of Washington signees at the top of the hour, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge rusher from Seattle's O'Dea High School couldn't pull the trigger on his UCLA scholarship papers.

He went on social media to explain himself, posting, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, I have not yet signed. Still praying, discussing, and weighing out my options. This is one of the biggest decisions that I will make in my life."

Nearly six hours later, shortly before the UCLA-Washington basketball game tipped off at Alaska Airlines Arena, Schwerzel spurned one of those schools for the other.

Rivals revealed that the Schwerzel, indeed, would play for the UW after all, becoming the Huskies' 24th roster newcomer once he signs the paperwork.

He is considered the state's No. 2 prospect behind Kennedy Catholic edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa, who signed with the Huskies earlier in the day.

BREAKING: In what was a whirlwind 24 hours, Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea DL David Schwerzel will stay close to home to play his college ball and signed with the Washington Huskies https://t.co/9vLR2u49i0 pic.twitter.com/XymbCf2mc2 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 4, 2025

Now he can return his focus to O'Dea's bid for another 3A state championship. The Fighting Irish (12-1) meet Mount Tahoma (13-0) and its UW cornerback signee Elijah Durr on Saturday night at, of all places, Husky Stadium.

Playing just four miles away at inner-city O'Dea, Schwerzel initially showed an interest in UCLA because he had a connection with Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, a former UW player and coach.

While stats for this season aren't readily available, Schwerzel had a junior campaign in which he played a short season of eight games for the 13-0 and state champion Fighting Irish, and came up with 24 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, I have not yet signed. Still praying, discussing, and weighing out my options. This is one of the biggest decisions that I will make in my life…



Continue to guide me Lord✝️❤️ #GodsGotMe @BrandonHuffman @TFordFSP pic.twitter.com/JeBGH3vnH0 — 4⭐️David Schwerzel (@DavidSchwerzel) December 3, 2025

An aggressive player, his motor always seems to be running, though it obviously sputtered a little through an emotional recruitment.

He first picked Stanford in October after the UCLA coaching change and everything looked good to go for the Cardinal but the Bruins kept talking to him.

“I loved Westwood when I visited,” Schwerzel said following his initial commitment in June. “I loved the coaching staff and the family vibe and everything just felt right."

Yet not right enough, especially since the Bruins are only in the process of hiring new coach Bob Chesney from James Madison and he's not on the job yet.

