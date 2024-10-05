During Michigan Week, UW Offers Michigan-Produced Offensive Lineman
University of Washington football scholarship offers go out practically every other day during the season in the tireless pursuit of talent.
However, it seems more than a little coincidental that the Huskies extended an offer to 2026 offensive-line recruit Sullivan "Sully" Garvin from Allegan, Michigan, during the week they will host the Michigan Wolverines in Montlake.
Garvin is a 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior and a 3-star prospect from Allegan High School in a town of just 5,222 people, according to the 2020 census. Allegan sits 130 miles west of UM and Ann Arbor and 90 miles north of Notre Dame and South Bend, Indiana.
The Fighting Irish offered this big kid this past Saturday, three days before the Huskies made their scholarship proposal to him.
Garvin is just beginning to catch the attention of the bigger programs -- he also holds scholarship bids from Indiana and Minnesota -- after fielding mostly MAC offers from the in-state trifecta of schools in Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan, plus Akron, Miami of Ohio and Toledo.
As for the bigger state schools, Garvin hasn't been offered by Michigan or Michigan State yet, but it's early. He's been to a football camp in Ann Arbor and attended the Michigan State-Florida Atlantic season opener by invitation.
The Huskies already have a pair of Michigan-produced players in the Parker twins, defensive tackles Jayvon and Armon, who hail from Detroit. However, both currently are dealing with season-ending injuries,
They also have a couple of former Michigan Wolverines on the roster in senior wide receiver Giles Jackson, who played at Michigan in 2019-20, and redshirt freshman linebacker Hayden Moore, who was with the national championship team last season.
