Elite SoCal Cornerback Sets Reveal Date, With UW Among 5 Choices
Davon Benjamin, considered one of the nation's highest-rated cornerback prospects, will choose his college football destination on Aug. 2 from among Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Washington, he told Max Torres of Rivals.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Benjamin from the Oaks Christian School in the Los Angeles area took an official visit to the UW on the last weekend of June after touring each of the other schools.
A two-way player with a lot of speed, Benjamin comes off a junior season in which he intercepted 6 passes for Oaks Christian and returned three of them for touchdowns for a 9-4 team. He has 12 career pass thefts.
No doubt the Huskies have played up their self-proclaimed DBU reputation in trying to obtain his commitment.
On January 23rd, the Huskies made a big show with coach Jedd Fisch, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, safeties coach Taylor Mays and secondary coach John Richardson together visiting Benjamin at his high school in Westlake Village, California.
Yet Benjamin, a 4-star player and rated as the nation's No. 2 corner recruit by Rivals, has received a hard sell from everyone and it's not clear who has the inside track.
His hometown schools in USC and UCLA both were in the running early for the defensive back, but no longer have a shot at him.
Curiously, the Huskies already have commitments from five players who are cornerbacks, including 4-star Jeron Jones from Mission Viejo, California, though someone such as Dre Pollard from Las Vegas may slide to wide receiver.
The UW currently has 18 commitments in hand.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: