Huskies Convince North Dakota OT to Flip from Iowa State
The University of Washington football program apparently isn't done with mining the Dakotas for players or coaching talent, with 3-star offensive tackle Jack Shaffer revealing on Tuesday he has flipped his commitment from Iowa State to the Huskies, he posted on social media.
The 6-foot-6,315-pound Shaffer hails from Bismarck High School in the North Dakota state capital city of the same name, hard on the Missouri River, and is three games into his senior season with the Demons, all wins,
At the end of April, he committed to Iowa State after visiting the Big 12 school and Wisconsin. He also held offers from Kansas State and Duke.
Besides being a super-sized offensive lineman, Shaffer was an all-conference basketball player for Bismarck High and a shot putter with a top throw of 52 feet.
Shaffer becomes the 27th commitment for the UW in the class of 2025 -- holding both full and partial scholarship offers -- and the fifth offensive lineman, joining other big boys in 6-foot-4, 325-pound Champ Taulealea from San Jose, California; 6-foot-6, 275-pound Jake Flores from San Juan, Capistrano; 6-foot-4, 290-pound Lowen Coleman-Brusa from Seattle; and 6-foot-6, 290-pound Zac Stascausky from Portland, Oregon.
The Huskies have been very active in the Dakotas since hiring coach Kalen DeBoer, a South Dakota native and former University of Sioux Falls coach and player, at the end of 2021. DeBoer brought co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell, another former USF coach and player, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, a one-time USF assistant coach, with him to Seattle before he left for Alabama.
At one time, DeBoer's staff had a 2023 commitment from quarterback Lincoln Kienholz from Pierre, South Dakota, the capital city of that state, before he flipped late to Ohio State, where he's in his second season.
Currently on the UW roster are junior edge rusher Zach Durfee, who played for Sioux Falls in 2022 and attended classes at North Dakota State before joining the Huskies, and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, who hails from Moorhead, Minnesota, which is a suburb of Fargo, North Dakota.
