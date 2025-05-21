Huskies Dig More Into Pondexter Family Tree, Offer Another Cousin
Quincy Pondexter's family could be the gift for the University of Washington basketball program that keeps on giving.
Two years ago, the former Husky and NBA standout turned UW assistant coach brought his cousin and 4-star recruit Wesley Yates III to Montlake from Beaumont, Texas.
While a foot injury prevented Yates from playing during the 2023-24 season, and a subsequent coaching change sent him and Pondexter to USC for a year, they've returned and joined Danny Sprinkle's UW program .
Now comes a potential third wheel from the extended Pondexter family tree, with yet another cousin, 6-foot-3 guard Davion Thompson, recently receiving a Husky scholarship offer.
Maybe the family that plays together can win big together.
Thompson is a Class of 2027 recruit from the Chicago suburbs, which means if he came to the UW he could have one, possibly two seasons, to play alongside Yates, if that's important to him.
Like his cousins, he's clearly a player. As a sophomore for Bolingbrook High, he was named MaxPreps Player of the Year in Illinois after averaging 24 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest to help the Raiders reach the Class 4A sectional semifinals.
He has since transferred to Link Academy, which equates to a high school basketball clearing house located in Missouri.
Thompson has plenty of options already, with his home state Illinois and DePaul extending scholarship offers, as well as Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and Wake Forest, and others.
And there's even more from the Pondexter family with the Huskies recently offering yet another cousin in Lleyton Leonard, a 6-foot-4 swingman from Fresno, California, and the Class of 2028.
Every team meal in Montlake could be like a family reunion or Thanksgiving dinner or a birthday party, with everyone bearing gifts.
