Huskies Get In Early, Offer Miami Recruit -- He's Class of 2028
Danny Sprinkle could still fill a few open spots on his University of Washington basketball roster, but that might have to wait -- he and his staff lately have been a little busy planning for the future.
The very distant future.
This past Friday, the Huskies made a scholarship offer to 6-foot-7, 180-pound Laron Mack Jr. from Riviera Preparatory School in Miami, according to Recruits Zone.
He just completed his freshman basketball season. He's from the Class of 2028, which is so far down the line the country will be holding its next presidential election at that time.
Sprinkle, however, has maintained that he's in it for the long run as the UW coach, especially with all of his longstanding connections to it, among them his father Bill being a former Husky football player.
Mack could grow into something truly mesmerizing by then, though he's already got a lot of explosiveness with a 36-inch vertical leap on his tall frame.
For a 21-10 Riviera Prep team, he averaged just 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds an outing with a veteran and previously highly successful group, but he seemed to exert himself as the season wound down.
In a 2A state tournament game, Mack put up 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting in a 76-75 win over Westminster Academy.
He seems to understand the basketball possibilities for himself -- he wears No. 23, which was Michael Jordan's trademark jersey number.
Since then, he recently dazzled the recruiting scouts and experts at the Atlanta Classic by dunking, shooting around the perimeter and showing good footwork for his club team, in an event where no doubt the Huskies saw him in action.
He currently holds four offers: Florida State, Albany State, Jacksonville and the UW.
Most likely, Mack will hear from a lot of schools before he decides on where to play his college basketball. Yet Sprinkle and his recruiters can remind him how they got in on him early in the process.
