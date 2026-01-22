Huskies Offer 5-Star Lineman Named Oluwasemilore Olubobola

Oluwasemilore Olubobola might have the longest name of any potential recruit the University of Washington football team is pursuing.

Try to say that five times real fast without stuttering or hesitating. Good luck, Husky public-address-system announcer.

Here's a first-name pronounciation guide: Oh-loo-wah-sheh-mee-loh-reh.

Olubobola might have the longest resume, too.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pound offensive tackle is a 5-star Class of 2027 prospect from St. Peter's Preparatory School in Jersey City, New Jersey, and the Huskies made him a scholarship offer on Wednesday.

His wing span is nothing to scoff at either, measuring 85 inches.

So the Huskies, with quarterback Derek Zammit from New Jersey new to the roster, will try to pull another talent from Jedd Fisch's home state.

Zammit and Olubobola actually faced each other at midseason last fall, with the signal-caller's DePaul Catholic team taking a 31-21 victory over St. Peter's and the big tackle.

As his body has filled out following an 8-3 season Olubobola has shot up the recruiting rankings, elevating 129 spots to No. 59 nationally, No. 7 OT, and No. 2 in New Jersey, according to 247Sports' 2027 rankings.

With a massive frame that should be able to pack on a lot more weight, the tackle brings quick feet, decent strength and that elite length, all of which has resulted in 32 offers to date, with teams envisioning him leading almost scary power run blocking.

His list of suitors is an impressive one so far: 11 of the 18 Big Ten teams, plus six SEC pursuers and five ACC schools.

They include Florida, Illinois, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and the Huskies.

There is no indication who might be an early leader for Olubobola's services, through he has visited Penn State and he resides just 30 miles from Rutgers, a pair of Big Ten entries.

