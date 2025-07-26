Huskies Offer Top Texas Wide Receiver for 2027
Chris Petersen used to pursue what he called OKGs, or our kind of guys, when recruiting his University of Washington football roster.
It was never quite clear what Jimmy Lake was up to, with a lot of his players not panning out.
As for Kalen DeBoer, he seemed California centric in seeking talent.
Yet with Jedd Fisch, whether his staff lands them or not, the Huskies seem to aim as high as they can while going after players just about anywhere.
Such is the case on Friday when the Huskies offered 2027 wide receiver Tre Moore from Weiss High School in Plugerville, Texas.
Moore is considered the No. 1 Texas receiver in his class, the third best pass-catcher nationwide and the No. 8 player in his state, all determined by Rivals.
At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he already holds 30 offers, with Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M among them.
Moore is so highly thought of he posted online a letter from Kansas that informed him, "You're a top priority for the Class of 2027." While everyone might do something similar, this was first such note of this kind recently seen on social media.
Moore comes off a sophomore season in which he caught 40 passes for 562 yards and 7 touchdowns for a 9-3 playoff team.
Plugerville, considered one of the nicest places to live in the country, is located north of Austin in the suburbs, some 20 miles from the city.
That naturally makes the University of Texas a big player in Moore's recruitment.
Fisch, if he could talk about him, would remind people that his staff just landed Oklahoma's top receiver for 2026. So anything's possible.
