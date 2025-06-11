Huskies Roll the Dice on Another Vegas Kid, Now 3 and Counting in Commits
They made a movie once called "Leaving Las Vegas." The sequel is titled "Moving to Montlake."
On Tuesday night, Andres "Dre" Pollard, described as a two-way athlete, committed to the University of Washington football team -- the third from that Nevada city to recently cast his lot with Jedd Fisch's program, and second from his Clark High School.
Pollard, with his elite 4.37-second 40 speed and 10.7 100 meters, joins extra-large offensive tackle Dom Harris from his high school and safety Gavin Day from Faith Lutheran, each of whom has committed to Fisch's staff over the past 10 days.
With his mobility, Pollard likely pencils out as a cornerback, which would be the UW's fourth commit at that position in this recruiting cycle, but his ability to run could make him a wide receiver, as well. At the very least, look for him to return kicks.
For a 5-6 team, Pollard comes off a junior season for Clark in which he piled up 1,847 all-purpose yards and scored 15 touchdowns,
He ran 54 times for 707 yards and 8 TDs.
He caught 35 passes for 568 yards and 4 scores.
And he returned two kickoffs and a punt for TDs.
Defensively, Pollard came up with 32 tackles and an interception.
As for a position, pick 'em.
The Huskies just seem to be getting faster and faster with their personnel.
Sophomore Demond Williams Jr., who reportedly runs a 4.4 40, stands to be the speediest quarterback among all Power 4 teams this coming season. He'll be handing off to redshirt freshman running back Jordan Washington, who appears to be a 4.4 and a tick faster than him.
Considered a 3-star prospect, Pollard chose the Huskies over the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, Minnesota, Stanford and others.
Pollard was the second Tuesday commit for the UW, joining tight end Sam Vyhlidal from Mountainside High School in Beaverton, Oregon.
